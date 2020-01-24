Thousands gather for “million” Iraqi rallies against US troops – KGET 17

BAGHDAD (AP) – Thousands of people gathered in Baghdad on Friday to demand that US troops leave the country, although the number did not reach the “million man” march requested by an influential Shiite cleric. The rally took place in an intensified anti-American context. The sentiment after striking an American drone earlier this month killed an Iranian top general in the Iraqi capital.

Since mid-morning, large crowds have gathered on Muslim prayer day as loudspeakers shouted “No, not from America!” In a central square in Baghdad. A child held up a poster: “Death in America. Death to Israel. But by the afternoon, the rally had not reached the critical number requested by the radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

Apparently seeking to control, supporters of al-Sadr did not engage in altercations with the security forces and did not target separate anti-government protests in neighboring Tahrir Square, a possibility feared by activists before Friday’s march. Officials and experts said the rally was the cleric’s attempt to capitalize on anti-American sentiment and show that he had the upper hand in the Iraqi street as negotiations between political elites over who should be next Prime Minister fell.

In his weekly Friday sermon, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s most revered Shiite cleric, called on political parties to end the blockage and move the talks forward.

“The formation of the new government is constitutionally long overdue, it is necessary that the various parties concerned cooperate,” said al-Sistani in a sermon delivered via a representative, “this is an important step towards the resolution of the current crisis. “

Roads and bridges leading to the heavily fortified green zone, the seat of the Iraqi government and the seat of several foreign embassies, including the United States Embassy, ​​have been blocked by concrete barriers. Iraqi security forces stood guard, blocking access to the gates of the area.

There was a strong security presence as the demonstrators, mainly Shiites from the capital but also from the provinces of southern Iraq, walked to a meeting point in the Jadriya district of Baghdad, waving flags and carrying symbolic white shrouds.

Al-Sadr, whose party won the most seats in the May 2018 legislative elections, had called for a “one million man” demonstration to demand the withdrawal of American troops after the strike of an American drone near from Baghdad airport which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the top commander of the Iraqi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The murder sparked the wrath of Iraqi officials from all political backgrounds.

According to U.S. military officials, rather than withdrawing, the Americans have deployed an additional 20,000 troops to the Middle East to counter what Washington describes as a growing threat from Iran. There are approximately 5,200 U.S. soldiers in Iraq, where they help train and assist Iraqi forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Iran has long called for the withdrawal of American forces from neighboring Iraq, but the American strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad gave new impetus to the effort.

On Friday, al-Sadr – whose supporters fought US troops after the 2003 US invasion to overthrow dictator Saddam Hussein – released a list of conditions for the US military presence in Iraq. The list includes the cancellation of existing security agreements, the closure of US military bases, the end of the work of American security companies and the closure of access to Iraqi airspace.

If the conditions were met, the statement said, “the resistance will temporarily cease until the last soldier leaves Iraq,” al-Sadr said, referring to the US troops.

Al-Sadr, once a huge thorn in the side of the American occupation after the 2003 invasion, derives its political capital from its ability to call on partisans to obstruct the streets and paralyze any movement in Baghdad.

Friday’s rally came at a critical time as rival political blocs vie for the selection of a prime minister to replace outgoing Adel Abdul-Mahdi. He was supported by major Shiite parties, including that of al-Sadr’s political rival, Hadi al-Ameri, who heads the Fatah bloc in Parliament, as well as popular mobilization units, a coordination group made up of ‘a range of militias, including Iran- supported groups.

Al-Sadr “has proven once again that he can crowd in to take them out on the street, skillfully prevented targeting of protesters in Tahrir Square,” tweeted Farhad Alaadin, head of the Iraqi Advisory Council and former adviser. presidential.

In response to a public outcry against the US air strike that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis, the Iraqi parliament adopted a non-binding resolution this month, calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. Kurdish legislators and most Sunnis boycotted the vote.

“US forces should leave,” said 18-year-old protester Amer Saad. “I am ready to fight against the Americans if Muqtada al-Sadr asks us to.”

Police and militia members of the Popular Mobilization Units also closed the roads leading to the protest site in the Karada and Jadriya districts of Baghdad. In Tahrir Square, anti-government protesters carefully watched the anti-Americans of Al-Sadr. but no confrontation took place. As the anti-U.S. Demonstration declined in the early afternoon, anti-government protesters remained in their sit-ins.

“I am not against the protests of the sadist movement today, but if Muqtada demands the exit of the Americans and the non-intervention, he should raise the same slogan against Iranian interference, to be honest,” said the one of the anti-government protesters, Yahya Mohammed.

In neighboring Iran, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said that the Baghdad march on Friday was a “countdown” to expel US forces. “This indicated that the Iraqi people are the flagship on the way to the US’s expulsion from the region,” he said.

Priest Mohammad Hassan Abutorabifard, who led Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Tehran, told worshipers that the Iraqis at the rally “stood by the Iranians” after the murder of Soleimani.

“The legitimacy of the puppet leaders appointed by the West in the region has completely collapsed,” he said.

___

Associated Press author Nasser Karimi of Tehran, Iran contributed to this report.