Thousands gather for the funeral of children who died in a crash in Oatlands

Thousands have taken to the streets to pay tribute to the three Abdallah siblings who were killed in a tragic four-wheel drive accident in western Sydney last weekend.

This morning, the streets surrounding the Church of Our Lady of Lebanon are blocked in Harris Park while Christian hymns are heard through the PA system.

The crowd is so big that it runs out onto the street. Jenny Morrison and community leaders are among those waiting this morning, reports news.com.au.

The priest said the siblings’ parents, Daniel and Leila, wanted the lives of Antony [13], Angelina [12] and Sienna [9] to be celebrated this morning through religious ceremony and prayer.

He said the three children were taken out of the world at a “tender age”.

The tragic incident happened when a suspected drunk driver came across the group of children walking together in the Oatlands to get ice.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson was said to be three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was driving with the children.

He has been charged with 20 crimes including four homicides and is expected to appear in court in April.

The priest told hundreds of people gathered in the church that the sibling’s mother, Leila, “shocked” the world with her words of forgiveness for the alleged alcoholist who had taken her life.

He said the three children had brought everyone together.

In a deeply religious Maronite ceremony of song, song and prayer, the priest said the children were deeply connected to their faith.

He said in one of the last moments Daniel spent with his son Antony that he would drive him to a basketball game.

He said the teenager told his father that he was playing for basketball legend Kobe Bryant and that they should stop in a church to pray on the way.

Approximately 2,000 people filled the church and lined the courtyard – some held white roses and carried pins with photos of the Abdallah siblings – when white hearses arrived.

Kings School drummers Antony attended led the procession to church, followed by the children’s parents.

Bells that were ringed as coffin bearers – they wore navy blue suits with pink shirts to represent the sexes of the children – carried the coffins to the church.

A contingent of approximately 100 Kings School and Tara Anglican School students who attended Sienna and Angelina were also on duty.

Danny and Leila Abdallah, the parents of Antony, Angelina and Sienna, recently revealed the “heartbreaking suffering” they have experienced since the tragedy.

In a statement to 7 News, the parents said that “endless words of despair” would take a full grasp of the pain they felt.

“Our children are the foundation of our lives. Raising them according to God’s will, teaching them to love, giving them every opportunity and raising them to be positive and effective young men and women was and is our goal in life.” said.

“What is life without your children? How and where do we start picking up the pieces so that we can be effective parents for our three remaining angels?

“We start with forgiveness.”

In their statement, the grieving parents say that they have made the decision to forgive Mr. Davidson and state that “his actions will be taken before the earthly and heavenly judge.”

A funeral service for Veronique is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield.