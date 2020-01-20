Thousands gather in Virginia’s arms rights capital

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Tens of thousands of gun rights activists from across the country peacefully gathered at the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest democratic governance’s plans to pass arms legislation – a move that has become a key flashpoint in the national debate on gun violence.

The size of the crowd and the expected involvement of white supremacists and marginalized militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017. But the rally ended uneventfully around lunchtime, and the mood was largely festive. The visitors sang “USA!” And waved signs denouncing the democratic governor Ralph Northam.

Many protesters chose not to enter the designated assembly area where Northam had temporarily suspended a gun, and instead packed the surrounding streets. Many were wearing tactical equipment and military-style camouflage and rifles as they fired at the speakers.

“I love it. It’s like the Super Bowl for the second change here,” said PJ Hudson, a Richmond truck driver who carried an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square. He was one of the few African-American rallyers in a crowd that was mostly white and male, and was frequently stopped and asked to pose for photos with his “Black Guns Matter” sweatshirt.

According to the authorities, an estimated 22,000 people took part. A woman was arrested in public on charges of wearing a mask.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the demonstrators came out to send a message to the legislature, they said.

“The government does not rule us, we run the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia who brought a white flag with the image of a rifle labeled “Come and take it.” ‘

Northam was a particular focus of the demonstrators’ anger. A poster showed his face over Adolf Hitler’s body.

But democratic lawmakers – including House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw – told AP that the rally announced their plans to adopt weapon control measures, including general background checks and one-handed weapons -Buy per month, would not affect limit. Democrats say tightening gun laws in Virginia would increase community security and prevent mass shootings, like last year in Virginia Beach, that killed a dozen people in an urban building.

“I was ready to see a lot more people turn up than they actually were, and I think it’s an indication that much of that rhetoric is frankly blustery,” said Del. Gun control advocate Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend is a television journalist, was killed in an on-air shoot in 2015.

Some of the demonstrators waved flags with support messages for

President Donald Trump. Trump in turn tweeted support for their goals.

“The Great Commonwealth of Virginia Democratic Party is working hard to remove your rights from the second change,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police were heavily represented. Officers stood on roofs, others patrolled in cars and bicycles.

The authorities wanted to avoid a repeat of the violence that had broken out in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white Supremacists and other right-wing extremist groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

On Monday, Southern Poverty Law Center employees attended the rally and identified members of extremist militia groups, including the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, and the Southern League, said Outreach director Lecia Brooks. The Southern League, which the center calls a hate group, argues for a southern secession.

Unlike Charlottesville, there was little evidence that counter-protesters were challenging arms rights activists.

The police restricted access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, and a long line formed to get into the assembly zone.

Gun rights lawyers also filled the corridors of the building that houses the legislators’ offices. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled more than three hours west of Richmond from Floyd County to meet with lawmakers.

“Weapons are a way of life that we live in,” said Marie March, who was concerned about a bill that would deprive citizens of their weapons based on “subjective criteria”. A proposal to create a universal background check amounted to “more big brother,” she said. “We just feel like we have to get the government back to its rightful place.”

The Monday rally was organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. However, this year’s event was unprecedented.

Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

The push against planned new weapons restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition focused on a planned ban on attack weapons. Since then, more than 100 municipalities have adopted measures that support the second change.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, said voters need to replace the Democrats who control the Virginia government.

“We have to kick the bums out. We have to clean the house in the next election, ”he told the crowd.

Republican House Leader Todd Gilbert praised the behavior of the rallyers and said the Democrats should teach them a lesson.

“Today’s law-abiding gun owners are the ones who would shoulder the brunt of their proposals against weapons that would have little or no impact on crime or criminals,” he said in a statement.

The rally coincided with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, which is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. However, the threat of violence has largely kept other groups away from the Capitol, including weapon control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, March for Our Lives students, the movement that started after the death of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, decided they had to do something.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student slept overnight in the offices of two democratic lawmakers to make sure they could get to the Capitol safely. The legislators, Hurst and Del. Dan Helmer, who supports a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor shooting range at its headquarters, has also set up camp.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he was there to underline the “moral urgency” of a generation “overly concerned” by gun violence.

“Our main goal is not to deal with arms extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”