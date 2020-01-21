Thousands gather in Virginia’s arms rights capital

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Thousands of gun rights activists – some waving their military-style rifles – crowded around the Capitol in Virginia on Monday to protest against democratic governance plans to pass arms law.

Governor Ralph Northam declared the temporary state of emergency prior to the rally and banned all weapons, including weapons, from the Capitol Square event. Expected involvement of marginalized militia groups and white supremacists raised the state’s fear that the type of violence that exploded at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 could be felt again.

The protesters in Richmond, who were mostly white and male, came out in large numbers on Monday despite the cool temperatures to send a message to lawmakers, they said.

“The government does not rule us, we run the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from Northern Virginia who brought a white flag with the image of a rifle labeled “Come and take it.” ‘

Northam was a particular focus of the protester’s anger. A poster showed his face over Adolph Hitler’s body.

Many of the demonstrators wore camouflage clothing. Some waved flags with support messages for President Donald Trump.

Trump in turn tweeted support for their goals.

“The Great Commonwealth of Virginia Democratic Party is working hard to remove your rights from the second change,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police were heavily represented. Officers stood on roofs, others patrolled in cars and bicycles. Unlike Charlottesville, there was little evidence that counter-protesters were challenging arms rights activists.

Police restricted access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, warning participants that they might have to wait hours to get past the security check.

The authorities wanted to avoid a repeat of the violence that had broken out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

However, a motorhome that was adorned with Trump material and sold Trump goods that were parked in front of the line to the square was booted by a police officer shortly after parking on Monday: “You have two minutes before it is towed. The clock is ticking. “

As the crowd on the street grew, lawyers also filled the hallways of the building where the lawmakers’ offices were located. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled more than three hours west of Richmond from Floyd County to meet with lawmakers.

“Weapons are a way of life that we live in,” said Marie March, who was concerned about a bill that would, based on “subjective criteria”, allow citizens to take off their weapons. Background checks amounted to “more Big Brother,” she said , “We just feel like we have to get the government back to its rightful place.”

The Monday rally was organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. However, many more were expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

The withdrawal of the proposed new weapons restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons.

The Virginia Democrats also support bills that limit handgun purchases to once a month. They conduct general background checks on weapon purchases and allow local authorities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks, and other areas from someone who is dangerous to themselves or others.

Jesse Lambert wore a mixture of mini-man costume and cargo pants from the colonial era, with a Colt rifle strapped to his back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show opposition to arms legislation. He said their efforts would wrongly punish law-abiding gun owners, especially those who have AR-style rifles.

“These are your average ordinary people who have firearms in common use,” he said.

The rally coincides with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday. This is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to lobby their legislators. However, the threat of violence has largely kept other groups away from the Capitol, including weapon control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, March for Our Lives students, the movement that started after the death of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, decided they had to do something.

A group of about 15 college students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept overnight in the offices of two Democratic lawmakers to make sure they made it to the Capitol area safely. Del. Dan Helmer, who sponsors a bill preventing the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor shooting range at its headquarters, and Del. Arms control lawyer Chris Hurst, whose girlfriend a television journalist was killed in an on-air shoot in 2015, camped next to them.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school senior from Northern Virginia, said he started lobbying at the General Assembly at eleven years after Sandy Hook’s mass shootings.

In an interview in Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be a voice for other gun control advocates.

“Our main goal is not to deal with arms extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are really here to be present in the legislature to make our voices heard.”

