Thousands have been stranded on coronavirus-infected cruise ships around the world

Terrifying photos of a corpse have appeared that appear to be on a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers, including Australians.

Cruise giant Royal Caribbean announced a ban on Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau passport holders.

The World Dream spent its fourth night at Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong, where it is being held after eight former passengers were tested for the corona virus. It is believed that up to 3,600 people are on board.

Images of a body being hauled by a cruise ship. Photo / via Twitter

It is one of four cruise ships with at least 11,000 crew members and passengers who went ashore after the discovery of the deadly virus.

A second, the MS Westerdam, remains in limbo at sea after Japan became the fourth country to reject it, despite the fact that the airline Holland America insists that none of the 2,200 crew members and passengers are infected.

Two Australians, David and Judy Holst from Adelaide, are on board.

Previously, the Westerdam was rejected by authorities in Taiwan, the Philippines, and Guam’s U.S. territory, the NY Post reported.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

“My wife and I were at dinner and I said, ‘The boat has slowed down,'” said Holst to ABC Radio Adelaide.

“Obviously it was, and a short time later an announcement came through the PA that Manila was refusing us entry.”

1/3: Westerdam Update: Guests on board the Westerdam are still completely safe. The ship is currently on hold off the coast of Japan southeast of Okinawa as we work to complete a new disembarkation port.

– Holland America Line (@HALcruises), February 7, 2020

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision was made after the country recorded the first death of the corona virus outside of China.

Holland America is now seeking alternative plans while remaining anchored off Okinawa.

The other two stranded cruise ships are the Diamond Princess in Japan and the Anthem of the Seas in New Jersey.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at the Diamond Princess rose to 61 – including at least five Australians – in the largest known cluster outside of China.

The Japanese authorities refuse to disembark, and 3,700 on board have to remain isolated for 14 days while those who show symptoms are tested.

On Friday, photos appeared on social media showing paramedics in Hong Kong dressed from head to toe in protective clothing and loading a plastic-sealed body into an ambulance that was parked next to the World Dream.

A masked passenger stands on the balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Photo / AP

The ship was detained as a precaution after eight ex-passengers who took a cruise to Vietnam from January 19-24 received a positive test for the corona virus, the ship operator Dream Cruises said in a statement.

The trip started with more than 4,000 passengers on board and ended on January 24 at two stops – Nansha in southern China and Hong Kong – after leaving Vietnam, the Hong Kong Ministry of Health officials said on Wednesday.

Dream Cruises said it attempted to reach a large number of passengers who disembarked before the ship landed.

“We need to inform them of the situation and remind them to seek professional medical help from their local disease control and prevention centers or from health authorities if they experience symptoms or if they have questions,” the company said ,

However, the crew from that trip stayed up and the World Dream then picked up another group of passengers before arriving in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, the Hong Kong authorities said.

Passengers wait for transportation after disembarking from the Anthem of the Seas cruise ship. Photo / AP

They said there are currently more than 1,800 crew members and 1,800 passengers on board.

According to local health officials, 30 crew members felt sick, but all were in stable condition. Three who reported fever are isolated in a Hong Kong hospital for further testing.

Dozens of people have now been tested for the coronavirus of the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas, which is currently docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, about 20 km from New York City.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials boarded the ship to test 27 passengers “who recently traveled from mainland China,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday.

“After an assessment by the CDC, 23 of these passengers were released and four people were examined in a local hospital,” he said.

Royal Caribbean announced today that none of the four findings had tested positive for the corona virus, and health officials had released the ship for sailing. However, the departure had been delayed until tomorrow to “calm our guests down”.

“Perhaps you saw news about Anthem today and may be wondering about our guests and the upcoming cruise,” the company said in a tweet.

“None of the four guests tested by CDC showed clinical signs and symptoms of coronavirus. One had tested positive for Influenza A on board.”

On Friday, a Diamond Princess employee was concerned that the crew responsible for preparing the food and cleaning the rooms had not been properly tested for the disease.

A Sydney-based man working on the ship told news.com.au that the people on board were informed on February 3 that the virus had been diagnosed in a previous guest, but the ship was not seen until the following day has been blocked.

He said everyone was completely confined to their room, except for the team that ate together at the mess.

“This is part of the problem as far as I know the crew has not been properly tested. The temperature was only checked three days ago,” he said.

“This is the same crew that prepares the food and cleans all the cabins, so it’s hard for me to trust the food that we are served.”

He said one of the most disturbing things about the situation was how quiet the ship was.

“I’ve been on ships a couple of times and it’s always full of people. There’s no sound outside of my cabin, it’s scary,” he said.

Another 41 people on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, the Japanese health minister said on Friday.

Masked passengers can be seen on the deck of the cruise ship Diamond Princess. Photo / AP

The new cases increase the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.

The Japanese authorities tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month rated the virus positive.

“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 were tested positive,” Kato told reporters.

“Today, they are being hospitalized in multiple prefectures, and we’re preparing for that now.” “A total of 61 samples out of 273 were tested positive,” he added.

There are more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship, which has been off the Japanese coast since Monday evening.

The ABC reports that five Australians are among the 41 new cases. A total of seven Australian passengers have now been infected with the virus.

Three of the 41 new patients are relatively young, between 20 and 40 years old, while the remaining 38 are between 50 and 80 years old and most are over 70 years old.

The worker informed news.com.au that he first found out how many people were diagnosed reading the news.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Harbor in Yokohama. Photo / AP

“For me, this quarantine is chaos and we are all in a dangerous situation. I have a feeling for the elderly and young children on board who really need to be very, very concerned,” he said.

“They remove more confirmed coronavirus cases every day, and I think it could go on.

“The ship is compromised, I understand the importance of quarantine, but I think we should all do it in a safe place. The concern is that we will be left here until all 3700 of us are sick.”

It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to secure a quarantine that could last until February 19.

Twenty people previously diagnosed with the virus have already been removed from the ship and taken to hospitals.