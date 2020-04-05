Thousands ignore coronavirus blockage to enjoy the sunny weather

Police forces set up on Twitter to blow up some members of society for ignoring government blocking rules (photo: MPSCamandPrim / Getty Images Europe)

Police throughout London and other parts of the country were despairing today when thousands decided to ignore government blocking rules and enjoy the sunny weather.

The park in the south of the capital closed its gates after more than 3,000 people went out in large groups, while hundreds of people sunbathed at Primrose Hill, and a family in Newham organized a party with 25 guests.

This happened after NHS chief nursing officer urged the public to avoid sunny weather this weekend and stay home to honor the memories of the nurses Areema Nasreen and Aimee O’Rourke, both three-year-old mothers in their thirties who died on the front line of the coronavirus.

The Lambeth Council today tweeted to announce Brockwell Park in Brixton, South London after “unacceptable behavior.”

Camden Town and Primrose Hill Police said they had hundreds of people from Primrose Hill, but many of them will be back soon (photo: @MPSCamandPrim)

Despite clear advice, more than 3,000 people spent today in Brockwell Park, many of them sunbathing or in large groups. This is not acceptable. Unfortunately, minority actions now mean that, according to police council, Park Brockwell will be closed tomorrow. #Stay at home

– Lambeth Council (@lambeth_council) April 4, 2020

#Disappointed is the only word describing what we found today in #PrimroseHill park.

We have moved over 100 people, which we found with full picnics or blankets for sunbathing or catching up with friends!

Check the photo we took when we returned a moment later … pic.twitter.com/4LUEubrDKr

– Camden Town & Primrose Hill Police (@MPSCamandPrim) April 4, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, PLEASE PLEASE stay at home.

Talk to any paramedic, nurse, doctor or health care professional who will ask you to stay home instead of sunbathing or picnicking. # StayHomeSaveLivespic.twitter.com / 9ZIDzmBv0E

– Road Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – United Kingdom (@SurreyRoadCops) April 4, 2020.

The council wrote: “Despite clear advice, over 3,000 people spent today in Brockwell Park, many sunbathing or in large groups. This is not acceptable.

“Unfortunately, minority activities now mean that, according to police council, Park Brockwell will be shut down tomorrow. #Stay at home’.

They added: “We are sorry that we had to make this decision. This wouldn’t have to happen if people followed Govt’s clear instructions. We do it for greater public security.

“A minority of people did not follow the guidelines – unfortunately we must act.”

Camden Town & Primrose Hill Police also today turned to social media to say that they had hundreds of people from Primrose Hill, but many of them returned soon.

They wrote: “#Disappointed is the only word describing what we found today in #PrimroseHill Park.

“We went to over 100 people who we found with full picnics or blankets sunbathing or meeting friends!

“See the photo we took when we returned a moment later …”

Newham Police also posted a photo on social media informing them that they had been called to a birthday party with 25 guests.

After a day of stopping, searching and chasing pedestrians, Newham NTT was called to organize a home party on Central Park Road. This family thinking about social distance should not apply to your 18th birthday. 25 guests moved. pic.twitter.com/Bo5k7eumhE

– Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) April 4, 2020

People are seen by the lake in Regents Park April 4, 2020 in London (Photo :: Getty Images)

They wrote: “After a day of stopping, searching and chasing, Newham NTT was called to organize a home party on Central Park Road.

“This family thinking about social distance should not apply to your 18th birthday. 25 guests moved. ”

The Sussex police thanked those who followed the social distance on Saturday, but revealed that two people would soon stand trial after grilling on Hove’s beach.

They said: “Thank you to everyone who avoided places of beauty and beaches today. We know it is not easy.

“We are disappointed that two people will be called to trial after violating Coronavirus Act 2020 by having a barbecue on Hove Beach.”

NHS head Ruth May asked the public to stay at home for Areem and Aimee at Downing Street conference on Friday.

She said: “This weekend will be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy these summer rays. But please, please remember Aimee and Areema. Stay at home for them. ”

A police officer asks a couple sitting on Brighton Beach in West Sussex (photo: Peter Macdiarmid / LNP)

People are seen by the lake in Regents Park April 4, 2020 (Photo: Getty Images Europe)

Policeman talks to people in Battersea Park (photo: Reuters)

She added: “They were one of us, they were one of my professions, from the NHS family. “I’m worried that there will be more of them and I want to honor them today and appreciate their service.”

On Saturday, Michael Gove also asked UK residents to “resist the temptation” to go outside and enjoy the sunny weather this weekend, reminding the public of seven healthcare professionals who have devoted their lives to fighting the coronavirus.

He said: “I know that living under a blockade can be difficult, and some will be tempted to embark on a journey this sunny weekend.

“But, as the Health Secretary stressed yesterday, if we ease our compliance, we increase the risk to others.

“That’s why staying home, protecting the NHS and saving lives is so important. We have to think about those on the front lines and the sacrifices they make for us. “

