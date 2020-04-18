Thousands of AIB customers will receive refunds following decision on tracker case

Nearly 6,000 AIB customers are expected to receive thousands of euros in reimbursements and compensation following an ombudsman review of the mortgage tracker rates, the bank said.

In a statement released on Friday, AIB admitted that it “failed to meet certain customer obligations” and outlined a number of measures to support customers affected by the mortgage tracker scandal.

In February, the AIB said it was in talks with the Central Bank on the “potential appropriate treatment” of the group of 5,900 customers affected by the fallout. The bank also revealed at the time that the Ombudsman for Financial Services and Pensions (FSPO) had ruled on one of the 5,900 cases, concluding against the bank.

AIB had previously offered this group only € 1,615 each for a “service outage” at the end of 2017.

On Friday, the AIB confirmed that it had accepted the FSPO’s conclusion in its entirety and that it would apply it to all other affected clients in the same cohort. Customers do not need to take action and will receive a letter and their payments in July and August, the statement said.

The bank said it had completed a “comprehensive review of clients’ mortgage accounts with respect to follow-up rates” in accordance with the Central Bank framework and that it would offer all affected clients compensation and repayments to those who had made overpayments.

In order to “correct our failure”, AIB said it would also provide payment for the cost of independent professional advice to clients and provide details on the independent appeal process.

Brendan Burgess, founder of the online consumer forum Askaboutmoney.com, which coordinated a campaign around the issue, welcomed the decision in a post on his website on Saturday.

He noted that AIB had broken its contract with the client whose case had been brought before the Ombudsman and that the person should have been offered a follow-up mortgage.

“AIB was wrong to say what the rate would have been – their report could at best conclude what it should have been,” he wrote.

The Ombudsman ordered AIB to reduce the client’s mortgage balance by 12% of the balance the day it lowered the fixed rate and should have been offered a follow-up mortgage in 2010, according to Burgess’ message .

AIB is now ordered to pay him the interest received on this radiation since 2010, he added.

Other affected customers who had a mortgage balance of € 200,000 at the end of their fixed rate will see their mortgage rate depreciated by € 24,000, he said.

“In addition, you will receive a cash payment of approximately € 8,000. It would depend on a few factors. If your fixed rate ended before 2010, it will be a little more. If it ended after 2010, it will be a little less. The total repair of a mortgage of € 200,000 will therefore be approximately € 32,000. “

Burgess also confirmed that the 12 percent depreciation would add to the 1,615 euros previously offered by the bank to the 5,900 customers concerned.