Thousands of Americans are stuck abroad and are going home as the coronavirus spreads. The State Department may be running out of warning time.

Joy McBreen is one of hundreds of Americans still stuck in Peru, where the government suddenly blocked the country on March 15.

“Most people who live on their daily income have no income right now,” McBrean told CBS News. “And they are promised money from the government and have not yet arrived after two weeks of quarantine. Therefore, people are literally hungry to go out without life-saving medicine, and seeing it very much It Is difficult.”

“If things get worse, I don’t think it’s very safe,” McBreen added.

Erapontier did not have enough time to leave the small town teaching English.

“I rely on my government. They depend on the Peruvian government to cooperate,” she said. “I say nothing, and what happens is very frustrating and scary.

A steady stream of Americans, including 240 who arrived in Miami on Thursday night from Ecuador on a charter flight arranged by the State Department, is heading home. Immigration and customs authorities have brought hundreds of planes home with planes, and US carriers have added about 17,000 home planes with additional special flights.

Ian Brownlee continues the State Department’s efforts, leaving more than 22,000 Americans still home abroad.

McBlean says a bus carrying other Americans passed her town but could not stop. She is one of 35 Americans who want to escape from Chimbote.

“The embassy doesn’t seem to have a clear evacuation plan, and I think this was the most surprising situation,” she said.

The situation left a thousand far from home, not sure when help would come.

