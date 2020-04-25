Thousands of Californians flock to open beaches despite ordering

Thousands of Californians flocked to the open beaches of Southern California due to a heat wave despite the order to stay at the home of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Surfers and crowds were observed off the coast of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on Friday as the region experiences high temperatures, which will last until the weekend.

It was seen that many of the beach practitioners were less than six feet away and many were not wearing masks. Officials are also expecting more people over the weekend.

“We try to ask people to maybe put themselves in the position of our residents and think about the fact that our residents also have limited parking,” Huntington Beach manager Angela Bennett told KABC.

Rescuers in the Newport beach area estimate that as many as 40,000 people were on the beach on Friday, twice as many as they saw the day before.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to keep some beaches and outdoor areas open, but keep parking areas closed.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, beaches remain closed and officials are urging residents not to travel to neighboring counties with less stringent measures, such as Ventura County.

Newsom said he expected the state’s beaches to see “a significant increase in volume” due to the heat wave and called on beach practitioners to practice proper social distancing.

California has a total of 41,438 active coronavirus cases, with 1,705 dead on Saturday.