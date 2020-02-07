Thousands of Dutch parents looking for their child’s stem cells: AD

AD reports that thousands of Dutch parents who paid to save stem cells from their child’s umbilical cord fear they have disappeared.

They had purchased the services of the Cryo-Save stem cell bank, which almost went bankrupt last year and announced that it had transferred their blood and tissue samples to the PBKM FamiCord group in Poland.

According to AD, some parents are unclear who took over the business of Cryo-Save and was approached by a company in Dubai, CSG Bio, that claims to control their child’s cells now.

The AD claims that parents believe that some parts of the Dutch stem cell bank collected by Cryo-Save are missing or may be in Portugal.

Umbilical cord blood is rich in stem cells – sometimes called “stem cells” of the body – that can be used to treat serious diseases such as cancer, immune deficiency, and genetic disorders. However, concerns have been raised about the increasingly popular private and commercial cord blood banking business, which is reserved for countries like France.

The AD reports that Dutch children’s cells were transferred without parental consent. It is alleged that there are question marks regarding the legality of Cryo-Save’s practices, that Switzerland is examining whether it has violated the Transplantation Act, and the Belgian and Swiss authorities have been investigating the transfer of cells to Poland.

A Dutch government report on the company released last year identified serious shortcomings in the parent company Esperite’s company.

Famicord said in a statement that “almost all” of Cryo-Save’s cells were transferred to its laboratories in Poland and that anyone wishing to track their genetic material should register online at www.famicord.eu.

The Esperite website sends the following message to Cryosave customers: “Your baby’s stem cells from the umbilical cord blood are safely stored in the state-of-the-art PBKM Famicord laboratories in Poland, Warsaw. A following page informs you of all events that are taking place and keeps you up to date on the progress in the company. “

DutchNews.nl asked Famicord, Esperite, CSG Bio and its owner Myrisoph Capital for a comment. A contact phone number listed on the Esperite website is not connected and the Amsterdam address is an office complex used by Shell companies.

