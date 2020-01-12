Thousands of Iranian demonstrators hit streets and convict leaders of plane crashes

Loading...

Apologies from Iranian leaders for the crash of a commercial plane last week have done little to suppress protests across the country against the government.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets this weekend and convicted the Iranian authorities of shooting a Ukrainian passenger plane and killing all 176 people on board.

The air disaster occurred hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases that house US troops. The measure was retaliated for a drone attack on Baghdad Airport that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Protesters call on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign, and those responsible for shutting down the plane are being prosecuted.

“Khamenei, too bad. Leave the country, ”protesters in the capital Tehran sang in footage that was released on social media.

Khamenei has been in office for three decades and his term is unlimited.

According to Reuters, the protests have now spread to other cities, including Shiraz, Esfahan, Hamedan and Orumiyeh.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the demonstrators and said his government would “remain with you”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed his support for the demonstrators and called on the European powers to increase pressure on the Iranian regime.

Iran previously denied the US claims that the country hit the plane before admitting the mistake on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country “deeply regrets this catastrophic mistake” and “his thoughts and prayers go to all grieving families”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed the disaster for “human error” and “US adventurism”.

British ambassador to Iran arrested

The protests took place when Iran was again criticized for the temporary arrest of the British ambassador Rob Macaire abroad. Macaire was called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Macaire was arrested amid a crowd of demonstrators outside Amir Kabir University in Tehran.

He was accused of instigating and leading radical and destructive demonstrations and was later released.

Macaire said on Twitter that he did not take part in any demonstrations – and instead respected the victims of the crashed Ukrainian plane.

The ambassador added that he left the area after five minutes “when some started to sing”.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab described the arrest of Macaire as an “obvious violation of international law” – a feeling confirmed by the German and French foreign ministries.

Iranian officials said Macaire was released once his identity was confirmed.

“When the police informed me about the arrest of a man who claims to be a British Amb, I said IMPOSSIBLE! Only after I called him was I surprised to find that he was. 15 minutes later he was free “Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted.

International leaders are looking for answers

57 Canadians were among the victims of the crashed plane, and the country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, said at a press conference on Saturday: “What Iran has admitted is very serious.”

“Canada will not rest until we get the accountability, justice and closure that families deserve.”

Rouhani told Trudeau that he was committed “to work together to stop victims, alleviate tensions in the region and continue this dialogue,” said the Prime Minister of Canada.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said in a statement that it was investigating the incident as a possible case of “premeditated aircraft killing and destruction”.

The crash of the aircraft was rated as “violation of traffic safety regulations” and “fatal flight operations”. However, the prosecutor said that Iran’s admission changed the scope to “liability for the deliberate killing of two or more people” and destroyed the plane, “the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the admission of Iran via Twitter “a step in the right direction”.

The Iranian authorities are in possession of the two flight recorders, also known as black boxes, to which the Ukrainian investigators had access on Friday.

They haven’t started checking the information yet, but said it included communications between the pilot and flight control in Tehran.