Thousands of Iraqis are demonstrating demand for the withdrawal of US troops

Baghdad, Iraq – While thousands of Iraqis were on their way to an exclusive neighborhood of Baghdad, they watched the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr & # 39; Called to participate in a march of a million men, they had to deal with road closures and a heavier security presence than normal.

Sadr, head of Sairoon, the largest coalition bloc in parliament, has benefited from the increasing regional tensions that have arisen after the United States murdered Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani on Iraqi soil.

The US military drone attack on January 3 also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi commander of the pro-Iranian militias Hashd al-Shabi (PMF).

As the calls to end the interference got stronger, the Iraqi parliament on January 5 supported a non-binding resolution for all foreign troops, including 5,200 US troops, to leave the country.

Those calls were renewed during the Friday rally in Jadriya, a neighborhood where politicians live and work.

“Today’s protest is a referendum held by the Iraqi people who believe that the presence of US troops in the country is a danger to them and to the region,” the official Asad al-Hashemi told Al Jazeera.

“The United States is the reason for corruption and all our setbacks.”

He said that the American presence disagrees and increases the chance that people will “act against it in our country, making Iraq a continuous battlefield to compete with geopolitical interests.”

“We want to restore our sovereignty.”

A soldier is in a building overlooking the protest in the Jadriya district (Emma Francis / Al Jazeera)

On Wednesday, Iraqi President Barham Saleh met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two leaders agreed that US troops should be maintained in Iraq, much to the dismay of pro-Sadr protesters.

Mohammed Jasim al-Kinani, 55, one of the leaders of the southern Kinani tribe, called the Salih-Trump meeting “unacceptable.”

“People should take the vote of parliament to expel American troops from Iraq,” he said.

& # 39; Get rid of American troops & # 39;

The number of demonstrators suggested tens of thousands instead of a million, but their demands to end foreign interference, with special emphasis on the withdrawal from the United States, were noisy.

Mariam, an 18-year-old high school student, attended the protest with her mother and sisters.

“I am here today to protest against the United States occupying our country,” he told Al Jazeera. “We want to free our country from these oppression chains. We have been oppressed and hurt by the interests of the United States in the region, so we want them to leave Iraq.”

Chief Mohammed Jasim al-Kinani, on the right, said Friday’s Trump-Salih meeting, where both leaders agreed to keep US soldiers in the country, was “unacceptable, quot; (Emma Francis / Al Jazeera)

In addition to the sea of ​​Iraqi flags, many demonstrators, young and old, had tied simple white flags to their shoulders, a tribute to Sadr’s late father, Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Sadeq al-Sadr.

It was known that older Sadr wore a white cloth that symbolized a shroud, which meant that he was ready for death every time.

Thabet al-Yasiri, who is unemployed, traveled from Samawa, a southern city, to participate.

“This is the first time I have been protesting since the anti-government demonstrations started last October,” he said. “First we must get rid of American troops, then we must focus on tackling corruption and government reform.”

Range of protest movements

Meanwhile, a large and separate anti-government protest movement centered on Tahrir Square has taken over the capital and the Shi’a majority of the South for nearly four months, with Iraqis demanding a full overhaul of the political landscape, early elections and more responsibility.

At least 500 protesters have been killed and although Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned, he continues to act as caretaker.

On Friday, protesters in Tahrir Square celebrated Sadr’s march as a sign of government support.

“The stream of Sadr wants to put an end to foreign interference by the same system we are protesting against,” said demonstrator Ali Adnan, speaking from the Jumhuriyyeh bridge fenced near Tahrir Square.

The 23-year-old, originally from the southern city of Basra, said the October protest movement is different because it is “run by young people,” and not called by a specific political party.

“We want a democratic, sovereign, national, and transparent government, that’s all. We’re tired of these parties and the muhasasa system,” Adnan said.

But different people in Jadriya said the two movements overlap.

“Today’s protest in Jadriya demands one of the same demands as the anti-government movement, which is the end of foreign interference and corruption,” Sheikh Hussein Karbalai, a cleric from Karbala, told Al Jazeera.

“We believe that the United States is the source of corruption in this country and that is one of the reasons why they have to leave our business.”