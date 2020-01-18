Thousands of participants for the weekend vacation show despite the cold weather

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – The snow and ice over the weekend didn’t stop Iowans thinking about warmer weather.

It is estimated that thousands go to the 32nd Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show all weekend. Many people come to the show to think of warmer weather and to escape the bitter cold outside.

One of the sellers, Garry Hoefle, says the weekend event helps Iowans fight some cabin fever.

“What else do you do on a weekend? It’s great, once you get to the UNI Dome and you’re inside, it’s great here and people are having fun, you can hear everyone talking and stuff,” he says Hoefle.

The entire show was only shyly sold out by a seller. Freizeit Golf Cars co-owner Nick Noehl witnessed the bad weather up close.

“Our Friday afternoon trip after we left the office was a bit of a surprise. It was pretty obvious the storm was going to start, but I think people are slowly digging up,” says Noehl.

The organizers say the storm has slowed the number of people arriving by Friday. However, Saturday was a different story, many wanted to think of warmer weather.

“It’s January, we’re in Iowa, it’s colder than snot, there’s nothing better. Let’s get out here and look at boats and dream,” said event visitor Bob Frickson.

The Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show will take place on Sunday the 19th around 4:00 p.m. Entry is $ 7, but 12-year-olds and veterans have free entry.