Thousands of passengers stranded on cruise ships amid quarantine of coronavirus

Some 7,000 people are trapped on two huge cruise ships in Asia amid rapidly spreading concerns about the coronavirus.

The moored vessels are located in Hong Kong and Japan. The quarantined vessel in the port of Yokohama has at least 41 cases of coronavirus on board, according to Japanese authorities.

Before 41 cases confirmed on Friday, 20 infected passengers were escorted from the Diamond Princess to Yokohama near Tokyo. About 3,700 people were confined to the ship.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will ban the entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship bound for Japan – Holland America’s cruise ship Westerdam en route to Hong Kong from Okinawa – due virus suspects found on the ship.

“The only interaction we have is with the staff and the staff are wearing masks and gloves,” a passenger on the ship told ABC News.

Concerns are increasing as some passengers are short of medication.

The ship docked in Hong Kong also has several thousand passengers, including more than 400 American.

In China, the death toll has risen to over 600, including one of the first doctors to sound the alarm about the epidemic.

In the United States, hundreds of Americans arrived from Wuhan on State Department chartered flights and are now under 14-day quarantine at US military bases.

Frank Wucinski and his 3-year-old daughter arrived this week and say they are feeling well – but they are hospitalized because they were sick in Wuhan.

“We will likely be stuck in the hospital for the next three days until the CDC results come back,” he said.

Frank’s wife is back in Wuhan where she is now caring for her father who is sick with the life-threatening virus.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

