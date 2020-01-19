Thousands of people descend on downtown Bakersfield for the third annual march of the Women’s March Kern County

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 / 6:12 PM PST / Updated: Jan 18, 2020 / 6:12 PM PST

The third annual Kern County Women’s March took place on Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.

The event started at 10 a.m. at Central Park in Mill Creek on 21st Street and ended after the walk at 3 p.m.

“It’s about empowering women and the community,” said co-director Robin Walters.

From vendors and food to speakers and performers, the walk captured the minds of many.

Ashleen Mahal, who sang the national anthem at today’s rally, was particularly struck by the atmosphere.

“I felt proud that there are so many people coming together for this purpose,” said Mahal.

Brent Mcclanahan agreed. The father of two attended today’s festivities to thank all the women in his life.

“I am here because I want to thank the women who give us life and respectfully show you the love and dedication you deserve,” said Mcclanahan.

The most prominent speaker was Dolores Huerta, union leader and civil rights activist. The 89-year-old woman addressed many of the issues women face today and stressed the importance of the 2020 elections.

A sentiment from this co-director Kimberly Kirchmer echoed 17 News.

“I want women to know that their voices count, and it’s important. I want them to go to the polls and vote in their best interests, ”said Kirchmer.

To learn more about the Women’s’s March Kern County, click here.