Thousands of protesters have planned to remove youth services

Minister of Women and Equalities Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street on February 14, 2020. (WIktor Szymanowicz / NurPhoto via Getty Pictures)

Thousands are protesting against Tory-like leader Liz Truss’ decision this week about restricting access to medical services for young people.

More than 2000 people have signed a Change.org document called the “Liz Truss statement threatening the future of transgender youth. This needs to be stopped”.

The program, which was launched yesterday, “We need to change now.”

“The only way we can do this is to get everyone to agree to this so I would ask if you are from any country, any culture, any religion and if you are not an LGBT + member, we would ask you to help us get through this.”

Liz Truss reiterated her plans to amend the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) on Wednesday, April 22, at a special meeting of women and electoral committees.

He said the government’s response to the 2018 GRA public hearings will follow three “key principles,” one of which is to ensure that 18-year-olds are protected from possible decisions that will not change in the future.

“I strongly believe that adults should have the right to direct their lives as they see fit, but I feel it is important that people continue to make the decisions we protect to prevent them from making irrevocable decisions,” Truss said.

Truss’ remarks sparked an immediate uproar among parents of transgender youth and concerns from LGBT + organizations, and she described them as a threat to UK youth health care.

Trans health care under 18s is not regulated by the GRA.

The statement that Truss, the Minister of Women and Equality, does not like “popular politics” and wants to change the name of the government as a “liberal minister”, saying that the exchange has been made by the legal profession and the work of government.

“Let me make it clear that the UK government has announced its intention to enforce laws that would kill people infected,” the transgender News podcast What The Trans!

“This will bring the dead children. This problem means we have all lost something… .In the middle of this, the government minister is not talking about helping women who have abusive partners or why many black people are dying.

“They’re talking about a strategy that can kill people.

Share this photo with your friends. Your cis family. Share this with everyone who sees it. By Michelle. For all eye.

Sign the petition here: https://t.co/Yfix5oDVRZ

Get your MP and call them until they pick up the phone.

Do it here: https://t.co/VXzRE98UJd pic.twitter.com/Tv92bCZgMm

– Will Trans !! (@WhatTheTrans) April 23, 2020

Commenting on Truss’ statement, Liberal Democrat Home Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said: “Too many people and non-binary people do not have freedom and dignity.

“Many are victims of prejudice, torture, and hatred, and many commit suicide and cause harm to others.

“This Conservative government’s record on trans and non-binary rights is bad. They promised to amend the Gender Recognition Act two and a half years ago, but they have been dragging their feet ever since.

“I’m glad Liz Truss has promised to finally publish the government’s plans for a change in Gender celebration this summer. She should not push this issue into the long grass, but instead bring a rapid change in the human condition.”