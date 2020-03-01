thousands-run-skyway-10k-to-help-military-members-and-families

by: Megan Gannon
Posted:
/ Updated:
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WLFA) – Sunday marked the 3rd
annual Skyway 10K Race that benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation
(AFFF).
Eight thousand runners took to the Skyway Bridge Sunday morning for the 6.2 mile race. Every dollar from the race registration goes towards Armed Forces Families Foundation to help benefit service members and their families in a variety of ways.
“We are able to use that money to put together infrastructure
projects that bring community to the service members,” said Niki Austin with
AFFF.
To date, AFFF has raised more than $1.2 million that have helped with their different projects.
