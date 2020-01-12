Thousands take part in protests against the Thai government while the political climate is simmering

Loading...

BANGKOK – Thousands of Thai people took part in a demonstration on Sunday that was billed as a protest against the government of former junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Thousands of runners showed up in sporty outfits and colorful shoes in a public park in Bangkok to take part in the “Run Against Dictatorship” event before sunrise. According to the organizers, more than 10,000 people have registered.

Many shouted: “Prayuth, out with you!” Or “Long live democracy!” While running the 2.6 km course under the light presence of security forces. Some also greeted the former junta with three fingers, a gesture from the film “The Hunger Games”.

The run followed a political rally last month staged by prominent opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. This was the largest since a coup in 2014 when army chief Prayuth took over from a civilian government.

Tanawat Wongchai, who organized the event on Sunday, said it aimed to open public space for disagreement to address the political oppression that started after Prayuth’s coup and is now continuing under his civilian government.

“We want people to feel that we can claim and express our rights,” he said.

He dismissed concerns that the flight might trigger violent protests, such as those that pierced the Thai capital at regular intervals and culminated in coups d’état in 2006 and 2014.

The government announced that it would allow the event on Sunday, but warned attendees of violating the law.

During the rally in December, Thanathorn publicly supported the event and urged supporters to join the Sunday event, which was originally called “Wing Lai Loong” in Thai and translated as “Run to Oust the Oncle”. “

Thanathorn, a 41-year-old billionaire, has emerged as the clearest opponent of the new civilian government led by Prayuth (65) after an election in March 2019, which the opposition had manipulated in favor of Prayuth’s pro-army party.

Thanathorn was charged with violating a public assembly law at the December rally, and Future Forward, the political party founded by Thanathorn, is threatened by the Constitutional Court’s dissolution later this month.

A competition event for the run should take place in another public park about 14 km away.

Around 3,000 people signed up for the Walk to Cheer Uncle event to show support for the government and Prayuth, according to the organizers.

