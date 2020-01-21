Thousands take part in the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – Carolyn Carnegie is constipated when she hears about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day speaks. She drove with her family from Manatee County to take part in the MLK Dream Big Parade in St. Petersburg.

“Oh my god. I grew up in a time when we broke up,” said Carnegie. “But it’s a lot more now and it means a lot to see my grandchildren out here today.”

James Martin brought his youngest son Emmanuel with him. For him, the parade was about education as well as fun and entertainment.

“Today means I’ll get my last seed out here to let him know someone has stood up for him a long time ago,” said Martin. “Even if things are not where we need them … it will get there. We will continue to work on them.”

Juanita Pinckney brought her grandchildren to the parade for the first time.

“It has something to do with the person behind it, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Pinckney. “So for someone who has brought us a long way just to have a dream and just to have a lot of people together and enjoy this special day at the parade … I think it’s a great thing.”

According to the St. Petersburg police, an estimated 40,000 people took part in the parade. There were no major problems and no arrests were made.

