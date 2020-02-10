Thousands to descend on Tulare for World Ag Expo on Tuesday

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 2:20 PM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 2:20 PM PST

TULARE, California (KGET) – The 53rd annual global agriculture exhibition kicks off this week in Tulare with people and businesses from around the world to take a look at the future of agriculture.

Entering its 53rd year, the World Ag Expo is the world’s largest annual outdoor farming trade fair. Organizers expect more than 1,500 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge agricultural technology. Last year, the show saw 102,800 attendees from more than 40 states and 60 countries.

From nutrient and irrigation technology to tractors and farm equipment, the exhibition is an opportunity for people to showcase new and innovative products.

This year’s exhibit will showcase the very first “The Hemp Innovation Challenge”. A competition designed to accelerate the future of the hemp industry by supporting entrepreneurs, researchers and students who are launching the most disruptive hemp innovations in the world.

Doors open Tuesday at 9 a.m. and the event will run until Thursday.