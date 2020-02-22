[thousands-turn-out-for-first-day-of-gasparilla-distance-classic]

by: Megan Gannon
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands were bundled up and ready to go for the first day of the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic race series.
“Last year
we did the 8K and it was hot and now this year it’s cold,” said runner Dave Gyoerkoes.
More than 4,500 runners participated in the 15K race this year. For many, these races are something fun to do with friends and family, while for others they are used as training for something bigger.
“I am training for the North American Ironman in Utah so every race I can get in I can – that’s my weakest point is running,” added Gyoerkoes.
This year’s 15K first place finisher competed in this race series for the first time. Phil Parrot-Migas told News Channel 8 he enjoyed every minute of his run along Bayshore Blvd. and hopes this race will help him with future runs.
“I will focus on the track stuff like 5k and 10k stuff in the summer; then focus on the Canadian Olympic trails in June,” Parrot-Migas said.
On Sunday, thousands more are expected to turn out for the Half Marathon and the 8K race to wrap up the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day
Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters
Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US
Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.
Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in
Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China
How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits
Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning
Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22
Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training
Father shot and killed
Trending Stories