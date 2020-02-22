[Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[thousands-turn-out-for-first-day-of-gasparilla-distance-classic]

by: Megan Gannon

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands were bundled up and ready to go for the first day of the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic race series.

“Last year
we did the 8K and it was hot and now this year it’s cold,” said runner Dave Gyoerkoes.

More than 4,500 runners participated in the 15K race this year. For many, these races are something fun to do with friends and family, while for others they are used as training for something bigger.

“I am training for the North American Ironman in Utah so every race I can get in I can – that’s my weakest point is running,” added Gyoerkoes.

This year’s 15K first place finisher competed in this race series for the first time. Phil Parrot-Migas told News Channel 8 he enjoyed every minute of his run along Bayshore Blvd. and hopes this race will help him with future runs.

“I will focus on the track stuff like 5k and 10k stuff in the summer; then focus on the Canadian Olympic trails in June,” Parrot-Migas said.

On Sunday, thousands more are expected to turn out for the Half Marathon and the 8K race to wrap up the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss