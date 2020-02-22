[thousands-turn-out-for-first-day-of-gasparilla-distance-classic]

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands were bundled up and ready to go for the first day of the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic race series.

“Last year

we did the 8K and it was hot and now this year it’s cold,” said runner Dave Gyoerkoes.

More than 4,500 runners participated in the 15K race this year. For many, these races are something fun to do with friends and family, while for others they are used as training for something bigger.

“I am training for the North American Ironman in Utah so every race I can get in I can – that’s my weakest point is running,” added Gyoerkoes.

This year’s 15K first place finisher competed in this race series for the first time. Phil Parrot-Migas told News Channel 8 he enjoyed every minute of his run along Bayshore Blvd. and hopes this race will help him with future runs.

“I will focus on the track stuff like 5k and 10k stuff in the summer; then focus on the Canadian Olympic trails in June,” Parrot-Migas said.

On Sunday, thousands more are expected to turn out for the Half Marathon and the 8K race to wrap up the 2020 Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend.

LATEST STORIES: