Thousands without electricity in Tampa Bay after severe storms

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of people in Tampa Bay were without electricity after heavy storms overnight.
Hillsborough County had the most overnight outages with over 8,000 customers without electricity, according to TECO’s online outage map. From 4:30 p.m. around 3,200 people will be without electricity.
According to the Duke Energy outage map, Pinellas County, which was hit by strong wind and rain, had about 4,000 customers who had no electricity. Around 3,000 customers have now been supplied with electricity again.
Here are the latest numbers:
DUKE ENERGY
Polk County: Over 1,000 customers affected
County of Pinellas: 811
Pasco County: 305
Highlands County: 784
TECO
Total customers out: 3,297
LAKELAND ELECTRIC
Total customers out: 2,277
WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER ELECTRIC
Number of customers out: 186
PEACEFLOW ELECTRIC COOPERATION
Number of customers out: 775
Here are the numbers you need to call to report a power outage:
- Duke 1-800-228-8485
- TECO 1-877-588-1010
- Lakeland Electric 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824
Duke Energy customers can check outages here.
TECO customers can monitor and track failures here.
Lakeland Electric customers can check outages here.
Withlacoochee River Electric customers can check outages here.
Peace River Electric Cooperative customers can find out about failures here.
