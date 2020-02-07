Thousands without electricity in Tampa Bay after severe storms

Premium Getty Image FOR WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of people in Tampa Bay were without electricity after heavy storms overnight.

Hillsborough County had the most overnight outages with over 8,000 customers without electricity, according to TECO’s online outage map. From 4:30 p.m. around 3,200 people will be without electricity.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, Pinellas County, which was hit by strong wind and rain, had about 4,000 customers who had no electricity. Around 3,000 customers have now been supplied with electricity again.

Here are the latest numbers:

DUKE ENERGY

Polk County: Over 1,000 customers affected

County of Pinellas: 811

Pasco County: 305

Highlands County: 784

TECO

Total customers out: 3,297

LAKELAND ELECTRIC

Total customers out: 2,277

WITHLACOOCHEE RIVER ELECTRIC

Number of customers out: 186

PEACEFLOW ELECTRIC COOPERATION

Number of customers out: 775

Here are the numbers you need to call to report a power outage:

Duke 1-800-228-8485

TECO 1-877-588-1010

Lakeland Electric 1-863-834-4248

Withlacoochee River Electric- 352-567-5133

Peace River Electric Cooperative- 1-800-282-3824

Duke Energy customers can check outages here.

TECO customers can monitor and track failures here.

Lakeland Electric customers can check outages here.

Withlacoochee River Electric customers can check outages here.

Peace River Electric Cooperative customers can find out about failures here.

