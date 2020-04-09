Threatening posters in Co Clare say vacation home owners “f ** k off”

Gardaí is investigating the source of threatening posters which have allegedly been posted in various locations in a seaside resort in West Clare.

The A4 printed pages have been posted at various locations in Kilkee, including outside mobile home parks and vacation homes. The posters were also said to have been placed in the mailboxes of local city vacation homes.

The posters told vacation home owners to “f ** k off” or they might not have vacation homes to return when the Covid-19 crisis is over.

The page, titled “Kilkee Residents Health Defense,” said, “Vacation home owners. Staying at home does not mean that you are on vacation. We would like you to return home. Do the right thing, F ** k out of Kilkee NOW! If you don’t leave, once the crisis is over, you may not have a vacation home to return to this summer. “

The Kilkee Chamber of Commerce said it “fully condemns this absurd, counterproductive and criminal behavior”.

A spokesperson said: “We urge anyone who has received this letter or has any other information about it to contact the gardaí immediately and we would ask anyone with CCTV cameras to take a look and see if she has pictures of this post. “

The posters are “not indicative of the attitude of the overwhelming majority of Kilkee residents,” the chamber said.

“It is the action of one or two silly individuals looking for attention. We urge everyone to stay safe, follow the official advice of the HSE and An Garda Síochána and look forward to welcoming you to Kilkee once the crisis is over. “

‘Loose’

Fianna Fáil’s local counselor and tourism consultant Cillian Murphy described it as “a cowardly and reprehensible act”.

“I haven’t seen a physical copy of it, so I can only repeat what people tell me. It is shocking and does not reflect the majority of people here in Kilkee. I was told that they had also been left in some mailboxes and I would ask these people to take them to Garda station and to file an official complaint. “

Concerns were expressed at the start of the week, when it was reported that a large number of vacation home owners had started arriving in the city.

Murphy said, “People with second homes in the west of Ireland are extremely lucky in life, much luckier than many, and people living in the communities where they have their homes. I invite them to respect the regions that have welcomed them over the years while staying away from Easter. It is time to show some appreciation for the privilege you have in life and to repent of the health of the people who live permanently on the coast. “

Gardaí in Kilrush is investigating the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Elsewhere in Clare, a larger but less threatening plaque appeared on the main road from Ennis to Lahinch near Ennistymon. He said, “If you don’t live here – don’t be here.”