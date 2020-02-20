[Threats posted to social media prompt class cancellations at North Chicago higher university]

North Chicago Community Higher Faculty was shut Thursday in reaction to threats posted to social media.

“We experienced regarding threats posted to social media related to the large college and made a decision to preserve higher university students at property when we and law enforcement proceed to investigate,” the suburban faculty, located at 1717 17th St., stated in a Fb post.

Other educational institutions in North Chicago remain open up, according to the publish.

“Student and staff members security is our prime priority. We are responding swiftly and with an abundance of warning,” the school wrote. “We will deliver updates and extra facts as it becomes out there.”

Police reported they were made aware of the “alarming social media posts” and are investigating, North Chicago law enforcement mentioned in a statement.

North Chicago Faculty District 187 Superintendent John P. Price despatched an emailed statement reiterating the school’s general public assertion, but did not reply to issues inquiring for aspects about the threats, if any pupils have been disciplined and if courses were being scheduled for Friday.

North Chicago police did not promptly reply to a request for remark.

Any individual with details is questioned to connect with law enforcement at 847-596-8774.