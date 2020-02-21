[three.5-magnitude earthquake hits Castaic spot, USGS says]

David Keith
KABC

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) — A 3.five-magnitude earthquake struck the Castaic place Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Study.

The USGS reported the quake hit at roughly 5: 42 a.m. and struck about one.five miles from Castaic. It had a depth of about 10.five miles.

The quake’s epicenter was also about 5 miles from Valencia and 9 miles from Stevenson Ranch.

There were no fast reports of harm.

People felt the quake in many elements of the San Fernando Valley.

