[three.5-magnitude-earthquake-hits-castaic-spot,-usgs-says]

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) — A 3.five-magnitude earthquake struck the Castaic place Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Study.

The USGS reported the quake hit at roughly 5: 42 a.m. and struck about one.five miles from Castaic. It had a depth of about 10.five miles.

The quake’s epicenter was also about 5 miles from Valencia and 9 miles from Stevenson Ranch.

There were no fast reports of harm.

People felt the quake in many elements of the San Fernando Valley.