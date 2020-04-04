Three Air India passengers from separate flights are positive on Covid-19 – News from India

Home / Indian News / Three Air India passengers from separate flights test positive for Covid-19

Air India has requested its three-flight passengers to follow isolation and quarantine procedures.

India

Updated: April 5, 2020 01:06 IST

Air India has received information from the Goa Government and Bihar that passengers on their flight have tested positive for Covid-19. (DAP)

Air India on Sunday reported via twitter that three of its passengers traveling on three separate flights tested positive for Covid-19.

An AI661 passenger flying from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 tested positive.

#FlyAI: To the kind attention of travelers traveling AI661 (Mumbai to Goa) from March 19, 2020. # COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/q8nQQmFEWK

– Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger on AI883 departing from Mumbai for Goa on March 22 tested positive for Covid-19.

#FlyAI: For the kind attention of passengers traveling AI883 (Mumbai to Goa) March 22, 2020 # COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/l3TC0eHL9U

– Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

A passenger traveling on an AI101 aircraft flying from Mumbai to Delhi on March 20 and also aboard an AI 415 aircraft departing from Delhi for Patna on March 23 was also tested positive for Covid-19.

#FlyAI: Kind attention from passengers traveling AI101 on March 22, 2020 (Mumbai to Delhi) and AI 415 (Delhi to Patna) from March 23, 2020. # COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/PmlmILY8ox

– Air India (@airindiain) April 4, 2020

The Goa Health Integrated Services Integrated Disease Program and the Bihar Disaster Management Division reported to Air India on the development.

Thanks for subscribing to our daily newsletter.

. (ToTranslate tags) air india