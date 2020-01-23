Three American firefighters die in Australia as tanker crashes

A water tanker fighting Australian forest fires crashed, killing three American crew members, officials said.

The C-130 Hercules aircraft fell in the Snowy Monaro area of ​​New South Wales (NSW).

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expressed condolences to the families of the three crew members, who were airlifted as part of an international assistance effort to fight the devastating forest fires.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to their families and the close-knit firefighting community,” tweeted Ms. Berejiklian.

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters that the plane crashed in the middle of “a big ball of fire”.

He confirmed that the three crew members on board were American residents.

“Unfortunately, all we were able to do was locate the wreckage and the scene of the accident and we were unable to locate any survivors,” he said.

Berejiklian said more than 1,700 firefighters and volunteers are currently fighting fires in the state as the Australian wildfire crisis – which began in September – continues.

Canberra Airport was closed on Thursday due to nearby fires, and residents of the southern Australian capital were asked to seek refuge.

“Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations,” said the airport authority in a tweet.

Five fires that burned in New South Wales were described as “at an emergency alert level”.