Three Americans killed when fire plane crashes in rural Australia

Three American crew members died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in New South Wales, where the fires continue to get out of control.

The water bomb tanker was chartered by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS), Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference on Thursday. It was called to fight a brush fire near the city of Cooma in the southeast of the state.

The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council informed CNN that the victims were Americans. The crew were members of Coulson Aviation, an air fire company that owned the aircraft that was under contract to the NSW RFS.

Coulson Aviation said in a statement that the crew had been on a fire bomb mission at the time of the accident.

“Today is a bad and terrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, emergency medical personnel and number of agencies put up with every day,” said Berejiklian. “It shows the dangerous work that is currently being done. It also shows the conditions under which our firefighters work. “

According to Shane Fitzsimmons, RFS commissioner from NSW, contact with the water bomb plane C-130 was interrupted shortly before 1.30 p.m. Local time on Thursday.

“Tragically, there doesn’t seem to be any survivors as a result of the crash in the Snowy Monaro region,” said Fitzsimmons at the press conference. “It has a strong impact on the ground. And initial reports say that there was a large fireball that was associated with the plane’s impact with the ground.”

The cause of the crash has not yet been clarified.

Traci Weaver, an American information officer with local firefighters, described the crash as a “heartbreaking” incident.

“We only care about our people,” she said to CNN. “And if it’s American too – as tight as our family in the firefighting community – it’s difficult.”

Fires have been burning in the state for months, and several countries have provided fire-fighting personnel and assistance, including the United States and New Zealand.

The United States announced on Wednesday that it would send two additional 20-strong crew members to Australia just a few days after it dispatched air support personnel and other emergency management teams. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the U.S. has deployed more than 200 workers to Australia to date.

Fires are still raging in several states, particularly New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian capital, where Canberra is the capital.

Canberra Airport was closed on Thursday, and arrivals and departures were burned down as brush fires nearby. One of the fires, which is only a few kilometers away, is “out of control” and has reached an emergency alarm level, according to the territory’s emergency center.

The airport was not evacuated but closed “because of fire fighting in the air,” it said in a tweet. Airport photos show planes landing on smoky runways, and the entire city is covered in a thick, reddish haze.

Authorities have advised residents in the area to seek shelter, warning that the roads are closed and “it is too late to leave.”

“The fire can be a threat to all people who are on their way,” said the ACT Emergency Services Agency. “The people in these suburbs are in danger and must seek protection immediately when the fire approaches.”

The emergency fire started on Wednesday, but worsened on Thursday due to strong winds and high temperatures, according to CNN subsidiary Seven News.

It was raining mud in Melbourne

Much of southeastern Australia where Canberra is located has been hit by storms last week. Canberra was hit by a hailstorm on Monday. Hailstones the size of golf balls shattered the car windows and injured countless birds.

There were also strong winds all week. Aside from the worsening of the ongoing and widespread fires, the wind caused apocalyptic scenes of massive dust storms that flooded the cities last Sunday.

Australia has been hit by a devastating drought since 2017 that not only destroyed livelihoods but also left the country dry and dry.

Dust storms do not occur frequently under normal conditions. But due to the drought and the wind, they are becoming more common in Australia. The metropolis of Melbourne south of Canberra in the state of Victoria was hit by a dust storm on Wednesday evening and rain on Thursday, which led to a completely new type of weather disaster.

The dust had been scattered in the air by the wind – when the rain came, it formed a rust-colored mud that covered the city. Photos from Melbourne show that the Yarra River has turned completely brown due to the dust and the dirty cars. People woke up to see their domestic pools and bird baths filled with brown dust water.

The Australian Open, which took place on the fourth day, even had to postpone the games by several hours because the outside seats were covered with mud. The tennis tournament staff rushed off to clean the court with towels, hoses, and “high-pressure cleaning,” and finally reopened it for late afternoon games.

According to the Victoria Bureau of Meteorology, there are “harmful winds” in large parts of the state on Thursday, with the strongest gusts of wind in a national park northeast of Melbourne reaching 85 miles per hour. Milder winds are forecast for Friday and all weekend.