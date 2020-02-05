Three arrested for selling animal food waste

Three people who run an animal feed factory in Noord-Brabant were arrested for selling unidentified food waste to livestock farmers who put both human and animal health at risk, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Around 7,000 tonnes of food company waste was found in tanks and silos at the plant when it was shut down in May of last year by food agency inspectors as part of an emergency operation.

The three arrests follow an eight-month investigation into the project, during which non-certified food waste was processed and sold to livestock farmers. Inspectors suspect that the company earned 4 million euros from the fraud that ran from 2017 to May 2019.

In addition, the factory did not meet hygiene standards and many of the tanks were rusty and very dirty.

Men are also accused of falsifying documents, making it impossible to check the origin of the animal feed. “In the event of contamination, it is necessary to trace the origin and prevent further spread,” said the department.

The three arrested men run the company and are responsible under criminal law, the prosecutor said.

“An active undermining of the system poses not only a risk for every farmer, but also for trust in the entire food and animal food chain,” the statement said. “Farmers and consumers must be able to rely on the fact that feed is free from contamination.”

