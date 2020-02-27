[Three arrested for taking pictures at Hickory Hills Mobile Household Park last calendar year]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Law enforcement Section has arrested 3 guys for a taking pictures at a mobile residence park final 12 months.

Authorities say Kenneth West Jr., Justin Peeples and a 17-12 months-outdated male are all billed with attempted murder.

Officers say the incident happened at the Hickory Hills Cellular Property Park on December 19.

In accordance to investigators, at midnight, they uncovered the victim exterior of his house with gunshot wounds to his chest and correct leg.

Police say the sufferer invited the three suspects to come to his dwelling to pick up marijuana.

When they arrived, officers say they commenced capturing at the victim, who fired back again and shot Kenneth West, Jr.

In accordance to police, West and the sufferer equally suffered non-everyday living threatening injuries.

Authorities say all a few suspects are remaining held at the Lexington County Detention Centre.

Officials say bond has been denied for all of the suspects.