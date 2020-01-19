Three British citizens among the dead as a Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three British nationals were on board the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 which crashed in Iran, leaving no survivors, said the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Vadym Prystaiko announced the nationalities of the people on board the accident jet.

He tweeted: “We are currently aware of the following information on the countries of origin of those killed in the accident # PS752: Iran – 82; Canada – 63; Ukraine – 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden – 10; Afghanistan – 4; Germany – 3; United Kingdom – 3. We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate. ”

The plane carrying at least 170 people crashed Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all on board, national television reported.

The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The accident is believed to have been caused by mechanical problems, the TV station reported, without further details.

An investigation team was at the crash site in the southwest suburb of Tehran, said civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” he said. “A national aviation department investigation team was dispatched to the scene after the news was announced.”

Rescuers at the scene of a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran (Mohammad Nasir / APi)

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) said its flight from Tehran to Kiev disappeared from the radar just “minutes” after taking off from Tehran International Airport.

In a statement posted on its website, the Ukrainian national carrier said that its staff “clarified the exact number” of passengers on board the flight, which took off at 6:10 am local time (2:40 am UK time) on Wednesday.

Terrible news from the Middle East. This morning, after taking off from Tehran International Airport, a UIA passenger plane crashed near the airport. According to preliminary reports, the 167 passengers and 9-member crew members died. Sincere condolences to family and friends.

The company said, “According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. UIA representatives are currently clarifying the exact number of passengers on board.

“The passenger lists will be published on the airline’s website after final confirmation of their presence on the aircraft.

“The airline expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims.”

The UIA statement added that all flights to Tehran were suspended with immediate effect until further notice and added that it was investigating the cause of the accident.

He said: “At 9:30 am (local time), the UIA, in close cooperation with the aviation authorities, is taking all measures to determine the causes of the plane crash. At the same time, the airline will contact the relatives of the passengers, providing them with all possible assistance in the current situation.

“The flight was carried out on a Boeing 737-800 NG (registration UR-PSR).

“The aircraft was built in 2016 and delivered directly to the airline by the manufacturer. The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on January 06, 2020.

“The investigation will be carried out with the participation of the aeronautical authorities of Ukraine, Iran, representatives of the manufacturer of Boeing, the airline and the National Bureau of Investigation of Air Accidents of Ukraine.

“The airline will report on the progress of the investigation and the causes of the tragic event as soon as they are identified.”

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later said on state television that everyone on board had been killed in the accident. He said rescuers were trying to recover the dead.

State television previously reported that there were 180 passengers and crew on board.

The flight data from the airport showed that a Ukrainian 737-800 piloted by Ukraine International Airlines took off on Wednesday morning and then stopped sending data almost immediately after, according to the FlightRadar24 website. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press reporters who reached the crash site saw a large field of debris scattered across the farmland. The dead lay among the broken pieces of the plane.

The masked rescuers shouted the noise of the hovering helicopters while they were working.

The accident came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the murder of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

Debris from a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran (Mohammad Nasiri / AP)

The Boeing 737-800 is a twin-aisle single-aisle airliner widely used for short and medium range flights. Thousands of aircraft are used by airlines around the world.

Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which was immobilized for almost 10 months after two fatal accidents.

A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in fatal accidents over the years.

In March 2016, a Dubai FlyDubai 737-800 crashed as it attempted to land at Rostov-on-Don Airport in Russia, killing 62 people on board. Another flight 737-800 from Dubai, operated by Air India Express, crashed in May 2010 as it attempted to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150 people.

Chicago-based Boeing was “aware of Iranian media reports and we are gathering more information,” spokesman Michael Friedman told The Associated Press.

Boeing, like other airline manufacturers, generally assists in accident investigation. However, this effort in this case could be affected by the U.S. sanctions campaign in place against Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

Airbus and Boeing were both ready to sell billions of dollars worth of planes to Iran as part of the deal, which saw Tehran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. But Mr. Trump’s decision halted sales.

After decades of international sanctions, Iran’s fleet of commercial passenger aircraft has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly for domestic carriers in recent years, claiming hundreds of lives.