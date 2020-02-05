Three businessmen sign contract with Coronavirus after a business conference takes place in Singapore: officials

SEOUL / SINGAPORE – At least three Asian business people who attended an international conference in a hotel in Singapore were infected with the corona virus, the Malaysian and South Korean authorities said on Wednesday.

The cases indicate that the virus is now spreading outside of China through human-to-human contact.

Malaysia said its first infected citizen – a 41-year-old man – attended a meeting of several international delegations in Singapore in mid-January, including delegations from China, where the virus came from.

South Korea also reported two confirmed cases of South Koreans attending the same business conference in Singapore.

A 38-year-old South Korean who came into contact with the Malaysian is infected, said Jeong Eun-kyeon, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Wednesday.

The two had a buffet meal with several other Koreans during the conference, the Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo reported.

Later on Wednesday, another citizen, a 36-year-old man who has been in self-quarantine since Tuesday, was tested positive for the virus, KCDC said.

The Singapore Department of Health said on Tuesday that the Malaysian had attended a business meeting with Chinese citizens at the Grand Hyatt Hotel and was working to identify other vulnerable people.

The authorities have said nothing about the nature of the business meeting or the industry.

A spokesman for the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Gerald Kheng, confirmed that the Malaysian had stayed in the hotel for a week in mid-January, but commented on the meetings held at the hotel.

The Singaporean Ministry of Health has not told the hotel how, where or when the Malaysian was infected with the virus, Kheng said. The hotel has been thoroughly cleaned and there are no other cases known to hotel guests or employees, he said.

Singapore – one of the hardest hit countries outside of China when the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) broke out in 2003 – has reported 24 cases of coronavirus, including some local transmission cases.

The city-state states that there are no known signs of widespread use among the population, but announced new precautions on Tuesday, including the cessation of group activities such as school meetings.

Several companies in Singapore have held business and media events, including a major travel show, but the Singapore Airshow will take place next week, albeit on a smaller scale.

The World Health Organization said human-to-person transmission cases outside of China are deeply worrying and could signal a much larger outbreak.