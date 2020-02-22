[three-concerns-that-will-be-answered-in-the-final-episode-of-“touch”]

“Touch” is coming to an conclusion!

The romantic comedy is about a broke makeup artist named Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook) and a unsuccessful idol trainee named Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) as they perform to obtain new dreams in lifestyle collectively.

Spoilers

With only a person episode remaining, the drama launched three critical questions to continue to keep an eye on:

1. Will Cha Jung Hyuk and Han Soo Yeon get their happily ever following?

Formerly, Han Soo Yeon received an offer to debut as an idol at a new company. At 1st, she flatly refused the supply, but she commenced to show signals of weakness at Cha Jung Hyuk’s persuasion. Will Han Soo Yeon decide on to achieve her aged aspiration as an idol or continuously pursue her new aspiration as a make-up artist? Viewers are eager to uncover out if Cha Jung Hyuk and Han Soo Yeon will be ready to adhere collectively.

two. Will Cha Jung Hyuk solve all misunderstandings and make a ideal comeback?

Cha Jung Hyuk suffered a important crisis due to a ruse caused by Oh Si Eun (Byun Jung Soo) and Min Kang Ho (Tune Jae Hee). He was about to go to the United States, but he modified his mind and declared a new beginning with “Touch.”

Although his company is recovering from a groundbreaking system of nine,900 gained (somewhere around $8.20), people nonetheless have the misunderstanding that he stole other people’s capabilities.

Yesterday’s episode hinted at the look of Lee Hyung Woo, who will be in a position to verify Cha Jung Hyuk’s innocence. It stays to be viewed no matter if Cha Jung Hyuk can get well his tarnished standing and make a fantastic comeback.

three. What will take place to Kang Do Jin (Lee Tae Hwan) and Baek Ji Yoon (Han Da Gam)?

The ending of Kang Do Jin and Baek Ji Yoon, who produced the enjoy story of Cha Jung Hyuk and Han Soo Yeon extraordinary, is also producing curiosity. Kang Do Jin saddened viewers with his unrequited enjoy for Han Soo Yeon even though Baek Ji Yoon added drama with her passion for her ex-lover Cha Jung Hyuk. Viewers are searching forward to viewing their conclusions as properly.

The closing episode of “Touch” will air on February 22 at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

