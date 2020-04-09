Three crews upgrade Soyuz rocket launched on space station

Russian Soyuz rocket blown from Kazakhstan on Thursday due to lack of fanfare in coronavirus safety protocol, two astronauts and one NASA spaceflight in four high-speed flights to the International Space Station Was carried.

The first core engine and core stage engine of the Soyuz 2.1a booster ignite at 4:05 am EDT [1:05 ​​pm local time], raise the throttle to full power and fire the rocket safely at the Baikonur Space Station Removed from stand.

The Soyuz MS-16 / 62S spacecraft roars from Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday, pushing three crew members into space, enabling a six-hour flight to the International Space Station.

NASA / Los Cosmos

In the middle seat of the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S command module is a veteran astronaut Anatolyvanisin, a novice astronaut Ivan Wagner on the left, and astronaut Chris Cassidy, who has turned to Naval SEAL on the right. did. Like Ivanisin, Cassidy has made his third space flight.

The climb into space went smoothly, and at 8:46 pm after takeoff, the booster’s third stage engine shut down and the Soyuz spacecraft was released to fly alone. A few seconds later, the two solar arrays snapped open and the antenna was deployed as planned.

Jim Bridenstin, NASA’s administrator, tweeted the congratulations.

“No virus is stronger than the human desire to explore,” he wrote. “We thank the @NASA and @roscosmos teams for their efforts in making this launch a success.”

Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanicin and Ivan Wagner are on track. No virus is stronger than the desire humans want to explore. Thanks to @NASA and the entire @roscosmos team for making this launch a success. https://t.co/LX36JhD5Fp

—Jim Bridenstine [April 9, 2020]

The countdown and launch took place without the usual cheers and encouragement from the crew’s family, friends and space agency personnel. Non-essential personnel have been removed from the launch site due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

A relatively small group of support personnel, who were present, wore face masks and kept a distance during the crew’s strike for a bus ride to the launch pad.

However, the lack of fanfare did not affect the launch team, and the 2.1a booster achieved a perfect ascent into space. This was the first flight of a crew-mounted rocket after a series of unpiloted missions to prove its reliability.

The space station passed directly through the launch site approximately three minutes before takeoff, and the booster rose directly to orbit, setting up a six-hour high-speed rendezvous with the orbital outpost. If all goes well, Ivanissin will monitor the automatic docking of the station’s upper Poissk module at about 10:15 am

After testing to verify the hermetic seal, the hatch is opened and the crew are welcomed by Expedition 62 commander Olegsklipokka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meia and doctor astronaut Drew Morgan.

As another starting point from normal practice, traditional welcome boarding video conferences with friends and family have been canceled due to coronavirus travel restrictions that prevent spouses, parents, and children from participating in the launch. Was.

A station crew with six members will only stay together at the station for eight days. Skrippokka, Meia, and Morgan return to Earth on a Soyuz MS-15 / 61S spacecraft on Friday and land on the Kazakh prairies near the town of Jezkazgan on April 17, around 1:17 am [EDT]. It’s a schedule.

From that point on, Cassidy will be the only American crew to board the station until SpaceX launches the Crew Dragon spacecraft in its first pilot mission in late May.

A video in the cabin shows Wagner on the right and monitors the cockpit display as Ivanisin climbs into space. Cassidy is not visible on the left.

NASA / Los Cosmos

However, NASA’s commercial crew program, which runs two years behind schedule, has been repeatedly delayed due to lack of funds and technical issues, and current launch targets are not guaranteed.

NASA and SpaceX have gone through a series of remote reviews, as the Kennedy Space Center is closed to all but essential personnel to minimize the potential for exposure to coronavirus. , You ’ll need to check the availability of spacecraft, astronauts, and ground systems to support the launch.

SpaceX is not subject to the same rules of employment as NASA civil servants, and it is not yet known how coronaviruses may affect hardware processing schedules, but the company is preparing to launch.

NASA managers have already ended their sole reliance on Soyuz, hoping to launch an astronaut on a SpaceX and Boeing commercial crew ship. Equally important, the new crew ship will ensure that there are three to four U.S.-led astronauts on board the station at all times to perform the full slate of scientific research Is required.

Russia has reduced the production of three-seater Soyuz spacecraft in anticipation of the emergence of commercial crew vessels in the United States, with only two launched this year. The Soyuz MS-16 / 62S will be launched on Thursday and the second on October 14th.

NASA currently has only one Soyuz seat [Cassidy’s] contracted with Roscosmos. The agency will negotiate a seat for the October flight and a second seat next spring, but no contract has been signed.

Last year, NASA recruited Soyuz MS-16 / 62S crew instead of Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide due to uncertain commercial crew schedules. Veteran Hoshide, a space army veteran, was expected to be commander of the Space Station during the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the prestigious mission of JAXA, a Japanese space agency.

However, operating and maintaining the NASA system requires at least one U.S. astronaut to be on board the space station at all times. NASA considers delays in the commercial crew program and places Cassidy on Soyuz crew at Hoshide as a precautionary measure to ensure that the station is in the U.S. in the event of additional commercial crew delays Did.

“Fortunately we are buddies,” Cassidy said about Hoshide. “He’s a real expert. Every astronaut wants his name on a rocket. He is no exception, but after all, it’s not about people, To protect the United States. “

