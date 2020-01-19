Three draws for New Year Basho lead

Takakeisho and Shodai were able to maintain their lead at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Sunday after two of the top five leaders lost overnight.

The pair face Maegashira Tokushoryu (No. 17) 7-1 after Terutsuyoshi (No. 1) and Endo (No. 14) were defeated on the eighth day of the 15-day tournament in Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Ozeki Takakeisho, chasing his second top title, prevailed in the penultimate fight of the day against Maegashira Okinoumi (4th place).

Takakeisho slammed Okinoumi (5-3) back into the straw from the first load, then held an attempted rally by the Maegashira and used his lever to quickly secure the win by applying frontal force.

With the victory, the 23-year-old Chiganoura grapple improved his chances of winning the title in the absence of Mongolian-born Yokozuna Hakuho and Kakuryu, both of whom were injured.

No. 4 Maegashira Shodai remained at the top with a skillful performance against Sekiwake Asanoyama (5-3), who had been tipped over here as a contender.

After a violent kick-off in which none of the fighters took a step back, Shodai used Asanoyama’s momentum, pulling him from the center and knocking him over with a strapless arm throw.

Ozeki Goeido (3-5) continued to sway toward a downgrade from Sumo’s second highest rank after quickly succumbing to a strike against Komusubi Abi (4-4).

The 33-year-old Osaka native is defeated as a downgraded Kadoban Ozeki after leaving the previous tournament and must win at least eight fights to maintain his rank.

Abi, who sustained a knee injury, said he was in shape after an interrupted preparation for the meeting.

“During the opening days it cost me games because I couldn’t practice that much, but I find my rhythm,” said the 25-year-old Saitama.

Sekiwake Takayasu (3-5) saw his hopes of returning to Ozeki after a push-out loss to Hokutofuji (5-3).

After a violent collision, Takayasu tried unsuccessfully to secure a belt grip in the face of a relentless attack by the former Komusubi.

When Hokutofuji shot forward, Takayasu survived an attempt to slip. After the action returned to the center of the ring, Hokutofuji buried his head in Takayasu’s chest and shot his way to victory.

After an impressive tournament start, which included victories against both yokozuna, Endo (6: 2) lost the pace with his second loss to Enho (4: 4).

In a highly anticipated fight between the two popular Rikishi from Ishikawa Prefecture, the 99 kg dynamo Enho impressively demonstrated speed and footwork when it left its bigger, stronger opponent behind.

Enho went in early and fended off several attempts by Endo on an outside belt grip. Every time Endo came up to him, Enho slipped and pulled him off balance until he finally tore him to the edge of the ring and prepared him for an ejection. The victory brought the emerging star, who is striving for his fourth consecutive victory record, a big ovation.

No. 14 Terutsuyoshi (6-2) suffered his second defeat when he was retired by No. 9 Yutakayama (6-2). Tokushoryu ensured that he would start day 9 with a head start after the fall of Kotoshogiku No. 13 (4-4).

