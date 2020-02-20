[three-explanations-to-seem-forward-to-lee-joon-hyuk-and-nam-ji-hyun’s-new-secret-thriller]

Nam Ji Hyun and Lee Joon Hyuk are gearing up for the premiere of their forthcoming drama “365: A Calendar year of Defying Fate” (literal title).

On February 20, MBC upped the enjoyment by releasing three points to search out for in this future drama.

Thrill, suspense, and entertainment

“365” tells the story of a team of persons who go again 1 yr in time with the aspiration of dwelling a more ideal life but come across on their own stuck in an not known fate in a mysterious match for survival. Just from this description alone, viewers can get a feeling of a new sort of drama genre that awaits them. Centered around the intriguing concept of a “life reset,” the drama will blend suspense, thrill, and entertainment for a person enjoyable sequence.

Even in its manufacturing phase, the script was praised for its frequent stress and ability to make readers absolutely immersed in the tale. The detailed directing of director Kim Kyung Hee will maintain viewers totally immersed and glued to the screen. The inbound links among the figures and many conditions that hook up back to a single yet another will also tug at the viewers’ investigative instincts.

Lifestyle reset and survival video game

The “life reset” thought is more than enough to pique potential viewers’ curiosity. This will be the middle of the plot but will also be distinctive from what has previously been informed via other dramas and films. The unforeseen incidents and the changes in the characters’ relationships are some matters that set this drama aside.

Also, the 10 “resetters” will add more enjoyment to the drama. Their survival recreation and psychological warfare tactics will create tension that will have viewers at the edge of their seats. Due to the fact the drama explores people’s ambitions for a fantastic daily life, which is anything everyone has imagined at minimum after in their life span, the pleasure for the drama is expanding by the working day.

Harmony concerning actors

The talented lineup of actors is another point to glance ahead to about this drama. Lee Joon Hyuk will portray a new variety of character though Nam Ji Hyun will attempt her to start with secret drama.

In addition, these qualified prospects will be joined by Kim Ji Soo, Yang Dong Geun, Lee Shi Ah, Yoon Joo Sang, Im Ha Ryong, Jung Min Sung, Jeon Suk Ho, Ahn Seung Kyun, Ryu Tae Ho, Lee Sung Hoon, with particular appearances by Min Dohee, Sung Hyuk, and Yoo Gun.

“365: A Yr of Defying Fate” premieres on March 23 at 8: 55 p.m. KST.

Supply (one)