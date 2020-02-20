[three-females-located-useless-within-hemet-property]

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway immediately after three ladies were being identified dead within a home in Hemet, police said.

Hemet law enforcement responded to a home close to the intersection of Rabbit Peak Way and Rexford Drive Wednesday at about nine p.m. immediately after receiving a call of a female lying in a pool of blood.

Details with regards to how the three individuals died was not straight away identified and their identities were being not introduced.

Law enforcement said an arrest has not been created.

Further more data was not disclosed and the investigation is ongoing.

Any person with data about the incident is questioned to speak to Sgt. Gomez at 951-765-2396 or leave an nameless idea with the department at (951) 765-3897.