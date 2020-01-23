Three firefighters killed in plane crash while fighting Australian forest fires from California

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – Three firefighters killed in an oil tanker accident in Australia were part of California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced today.

A state-owned C-130 Hercules aircraft was contracted by the Australian Rural Fire Service when it crashed in Monaro, New South Wales on Thursday during a firefighting mission. fires. Australian authorities are investigating the incident.

“Jennifer (Newsom) and I are heartbroken to learn of the crash of a tanker in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters,” Newsom said in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and family, as well as to our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought and trained with the crew of Tanker 134.

This tragic accident reminds us all of the overly high cost of the scourge of forest fires, as well as the sacrifice of first responders around the world. “