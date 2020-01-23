Three firefighting plane crashes in southern New South Wales

Three people were confirmed dead when a fire plane crashed in southern New South Wales.

The Hercules C-130 is believed to have come down at Peak View northeast of Cooma.

“Tragically, there don’t seem to be any survivors,” said RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at a press conference.

“(The plane) hit the ground hard and initial reports say there was a big fireball.”

Witnesses said they saw the plane on fire before it crashed.

The aircraft took off from Richmond Airport in southwest Sydney and flew over the ACT before disappearing from the radar.

The fire department has now found the wreck, which is located in an active fire area.

The identity of the three crew members killed in the crash is not known.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The C-130 has been used in NSW to fight contract fires in recent years.

Four bushfires are currently burning in NSW in emergency situations, as extraordinary heat and strong winds make firefighting difficult.