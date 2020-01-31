Three firemen hospitalized after a fire in Glandore

Three firefighters were exhausted to the hospital after a violent fire hit a building southwest of Adelaide last night.

A former nursing support building that had caught fire in Glandore devoured the building and the surrounding trees.

Firefighters took part in a major fire in Glandore, South Australia. (9Nachrichten)

“It was just stunning to see that this place was gutted as it was,” said the building’s owner, Davod Carver.

The neighbors called the emergency services yesterday at 7:30 p.m. and the rescue workers are on site. Poor water pressure made the fighting of the firefighters difficult.

Traffic was brought to a standstill while residents were asked to stay indoors.

The building used to be a nursing base and was completely devoured by the flame. (9News) The owner said it was “stunning” to see the building burn. (9Nachrichten)

“It was amazing how much smoke there was … it covered the whole oval here and the whole area,” said neighbor Angus Hyde.

“The intensity of the fire was significant and the water supply was inadequate,” said Wyane Trezise, ​​commander of the South Australian Fire Service.

Flames were visible hundreds of meters from the flame, and traffic was stopped. (9Nachrichten)

The staff of the care staff are now looking for a temporary office and state that they will be open again on Monday.

Investigators are unsure how the fire started.