three-forthcoming-turning-factors-that-will-make-jaws-drop-in-“tell-me-what-you-saw”

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” has entered a new phase!

Oh Hyun Jae (Jang Hyuk) returned to the investigation workforce to capture “Him,” and a new character who appreciates about the explosion from five yrs back has confirmed up.

The output crew hyped up the anticipation for the approaching episodes, indicating, “Soon, the reality will be uncovered. The progress is getting additional dynamic in the second 50 percent. The investigation results in being far more elaborate, followed by a war of turning factors.”

In this article are a few turning details to expect in the subsequent episodes:

1. Reality match concerning Oh Hyun Jae and Ha Tae Sik (Joo Jin Mo)

Ha Tae Sik, who confessed that equally vascular poisoning murders were his crimes, opened the doorway to the mystery, declaring, “There is a secret in the three-way road from 5 many years ago.” It was more than enough to provoke Oh Hyun Jae, who is even now haunted by visions and nightmares from the trauma five many years in the past. Ha Tae Sik was indicted 17 periods, but he was released for lack of evidence.

There is evidently a cause why Ha Tae Sik detained himself in the law enforcement station and threw bait to Oh Hyun Jae. Viewers are keenly shelling out focus to what reality Oh Hyun Jae can uncover in the activity from Ha Tae Sik.

2. Choi Hyung Pil’s (Jang Hyun Sung) hidden reality and actual reason

Choi Hyung Pil is a character who retains key bait in numerous techniques. Believing that “organization arrives ahead of individuals,” he was reluctant to let the planet know about the resurrection of “Him.” It was the law enforcement that announced 5 yrs back that the serial killer was useless. So he disliked how Oh Hyun Jae and Hwang Hwa Yeon (Jin Search engine optimisation Yeon) have been continue to after “Him,” and he even hid the mint candy, which was the decisive proof.

In the most up-to-date episode, however, there was a dilemma that Choi Hyung Pil was hiding one thing a lot more than that. Choi Hyung Pil informed Park Sunlight Ung (Kim Dong Gyun), “If Ha Tae Sik tells the real truth, we’re both equally performed,” and he also purchased Lee Ji Min (Yoo Hee Jae), “Don’t skip out on a single element of what Oh Hyun Jae and Ha Tae Sik are conversing about.” What is the purpose of Choi Hyung Pil’s mysterious go?

3. The truth of the explosion incident from five years back and the strike-and-run scenario from 20 years in the past

Oh Hyun Jae and Cha Soo Young (Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung) have one thing in prevalent. He lost his fiance in an explosion incident from 5 many years in the past, and she missing her mom in a hit-and-operate circumstance from 20 decades ago. Oh Hyun Jae has been intently tracking “Him” for the previous 5 many years and ultimately located Shin Kyung Soo (Kim Ba Da), but that was not the end. “Him” was essentially someone else.

Oh Hyun Jae stopped hiding in his hideout and returned to the investigation group to track down the truth. If he finds out what Ha Tae Sik wants, he will also probably get a new clue to the explosion.

On the other hand, Cha Soo Young is tracking down the culprit who killed her mom in a hit-and-operate case. Nothing is apparent yet, but her investigation is remaining up-to-date small by small. The closing truth will be discovered in the remaining eight episodes.

“Tell Me What You Saw” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

Catch up to the most current episode down below with English subtitles!

