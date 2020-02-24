[three-gulf-states,-iraq-report-1st-coronavirus-situations,-linked-to-iran]



FILE Image: Locals have on experience masks to consider safeguards from coronavirus, as they shop at the Bahrain’s Autumn Honest 2020, in Manama, Bahrain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

February 24, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their initial new coronavirus situations, all people who had been in Iran, which lifted its toll from the disorder to 12 dead and 61 contaminated.

Oman’s wellness ministry said two Omani ladies were being diagnosed with the virus right after arriving from Iran, whilst the sultanate’s civil aviation authority reported on Monday it had halted all flights to the Islamic Republic.

Iraq stated the new coronavirus was detected in an Iranian theology university student in Najaf, who entered the state just before it banned the entry of non-Iraqis coming from Iran.

Kuwait recorded the virus in three persons between 700 who experienced been evacuated on Saturday from the Iranian town of Mashhad. They had been a 53-calendar year-aged Kuwaiti person, a 61-12 months-old Saudi gentleman and a 21-12 months-previous whose nationality was unclear.

In neighboring Bahrain, the wellbeing ministry reported a Bahraini citizen who arrived from Iran experienced been identified with the virus.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday soon after sharp rises in new instances in Iran, Italy and South Korea. The virus has contaminated just about 77,000 people today and killed in excess of 2,500 in China.

Qatar Airways claimed on Monday it would inquire passengers arriving from Iran and South Korea to keep on being in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 times. Qatar has not recorded any coronavirus cases.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned its citizens from touring to Iran and Thailand owing to worry in excess of coronavirus, state information agency WAM claimed. The UAE, a main air transit centre and tourism and business enterprise hub, has recorded 13 situations considering the fact that Jan. 28 the most current two are an Iranian vacationer and his wife.

Kuwait Airways and Iraq Airways final 7 days suspended flights to Iran while Saudi Arabia suspended travel to Iran. Iraq has shut its Safwan border crossing with Kuwait to tourists and trade at Kuwait’s request.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister, Iraj Harirchi, stated 12 individuals experienced died and up to 61 experienced been contaminated in Iran. Most bacterial infections had been in the Shi’ite holy town of Qom.

