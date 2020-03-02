three-hurt,-which-include-two-teenagers,-in-head-on-dui-crash-in-fresno-county

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A gentleman was arrested for driving less than the affect right after he strike an additional motor vehicle head-on in Fresno County Sunday evening.

It took place just just before 6: 30 p.m. around the intersection on California and Cornelia Avenues.

California Freeway Patrol officers say 56-12 months-old Sixto Lopez was headed east on California Avenue when he drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into an oncoming Chevrolet.

Officers say Lopez endured big non-lifetime-threatening injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Middle.

3 people today had been inside of the Chevy, together with a 13-year-outdated and 17-calendar year-aged boys. The teenagers suffered small accidents and have been also taken to CRMC. The driver, 44-yr-previous Kenda Gutierrez, was not hurt.

Lopez was arrested for DUI and booked into the Fresno County jail.