Three inmates after South Armagh gang steals ATMs in Dundalk

South Armagh-based criminal gang, including a suspect for very serious crimes in the Republic, was behind a daring effort to steal two ATMs in Dundalk, County Louth, early Saturday, according to the gardai.

The gang moved south into the Republic in a convoy that included a truck with a trailer carrying a power shovel, an SUV and at least two other cars.

As the men in the convoy moved through the ATMs on Clanbrassil St in the city, their accomplices blocked the entry of vehicles from Dundalk Garda station, a short distance from the ATMs, with two vehicles and set them on fire.

This meant that no patrol car could leave Dundalk Garda station to respond to the flight while it was underway. 3.15 a.m.

However, the large convoy had been spotted by the gardaí moving through the city and a major operation went into action involving the gardaí of Dundalk station, the armed support unit based in the north-east and a helicopter based in Dublin from Garda Air Support Unit.

Forensic guards examine the scene. Photography: Ciara Wilkinson

Charge

The looters loaded the cash machines, with cash inside, onto a trailer which was then towed by a car while the rest of the gang fled into another vehicle.

The gang then rushed to the border – in a VW Amorak SUV and a red Mercedes sedan, knowing that they could not be followed in the North by Garda personnel.

On their way to the border, they were chased by unarmed guards in patrol cars and members of the armed support unit. Two Garda vehicles were damaged to stop the gang’s cars.

Although the gang managed to flee across the border to South Armagh, Gardaí had liaised with the responding PSNI.

PSNI discovered the trailer with two abandoned ATMs at Mullabawn near Forkhill in Co Armagh.

They also established that three suspects fled to a property in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, which was searched by a team of PSNI members, including an armed response unit.

Three suspects were arrested on this property; all men aged 57, 29 and 24. They are questioned in the North about the theft.

Two ATMs stolen from Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk overnight. Photography: Ciara Wilkinson

Gangs

Gardaí said that while the gangs targeting ATMs had been particularly active in cross-border raids in recent years, they believed that the gang involved in Saturday’s robbery were probably seeking to take advantage of the pressure that the Covid crisis- 19 had exercised on the police force.

A large crime scene in Dundalk remained closed on Saturday while PSNI was researching south of Armagh.

Firefighters have brought the two fires under control on vehicle access roads to Dundalk Garda station and the scenes were cleared on Saturday.

Garda sources said that a large degree of planning had been engaged in the theft and that three suspects had been arrested, the group involved was much larger.

Gardaí believes the gang is primarily from southern Armagh, with ties to the Republican movement, and has specialized in ATM robberies just across the border in the Republic in recent years as well as other crimes.

One of the men arrested is suspected of a serious gang crime under investigation by the Garda, the details of which cannot be released for legal reasons.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan praised Garda and PSNI for how the two responded to the raid.

“I am pleased to see the two police services working closely on the other side of the border to investigate this theft and I would like to congratulate them on their quick response and their close cooperation,” he said. .

“Both services work well under difficult circumstances to help protect and support the public during this difficult time and, as always, they deserve our support and cooperation.”

Mr. Flanagan and Garda headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, urged anyone with information to contact Garda.