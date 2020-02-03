Three Iranians accused of spying for Saudi Arabia in Denmark world

COPENHAGEN, February 3 – Denmark’s intelligence agency has arrested and accused three members of an Iranian separatist group of spying in Denmark on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) announced that it has arrested three leading members of ASMLA, the Arab struggle for the liberation of Ahwaz.

The three “carried out espionage activities on behalf of a Saudi intelligence agency from 2012 to 2018,” said Finn Borch Andersen, chief of the agency, at a press conference in Copenhagen.

PET announced that it had launched an investigation into the Danish trio in November 2018 to determine whether it “tolerated acts of terrorism or committed other crimes”.

Members were arrested in 2018 and accused of praising the five commandos who attacked a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22, sprayed the crowd with gunfire, and killed 24 people.

The Danish authorities said at the time that they believed the three were the target of a planned attack on Danish soil organized by the Iranian regime.

Tehran had formally rejected the allegation.

During the investigation, “it was found that they were involved in espionage activities in Denmark on behalf of Saudi Arabia,” a PET statement said.

“Among other things, they have collected information about individuals in Denmark and abroad and have passed that information on to a Saudi intelligence agency,” he added.

ASMLA is a separatist group working for an Arab state in a southwestern Iranian province. Tehran calls it a terrorist organization. – AFP

