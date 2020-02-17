[three-issues-to-seem-forward-to-in-“crash-landing-on-you”-finale]

“Crash Landing on You” is coming to an stop.

The grand finale will answer everyone’s queries about the romance amongst Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin). Will they be separated endlessly, or will they get their “happily ever after”?

Listed here are 3 crucial details to anticipate in the final episode:

one. The fates of individuals at death’s doorstep

In yesterday’s episode, Yoon Se Ri collapsed due to sepsis immediately after medical procedures, and Goo Seung Jun (Kim Jung Hyun) endured gunshot wounds whilst hoping to preserve Search engine optimization Dan (Search engine optimization Ji Hye). In direction of the conclude, a long and deathly “beep” was heard, building viewers guess what will transpire to Yoon Se Ri and Goo Seung Jun. The concentration lies on the fates of the two who are at the crossroads of daily life and demise.

2. Forbidden like concerning a North Korean and South Korean

The unfulfilled like amongst Ri Jung Hyuk, who has to entire his mission and return to North Korea, and Yoon Se Ri, who has to permit him go, breaks viewers’ hearts. Viewers were also saddened by the unlucky fate of Goo Seung Jun, who was hiding in North Korea below an unstable standing, and Web optimization Dan, who had no choice but to see him off as he headed for Europe. The vital query is whether these two partners will be equipped to go outside of the obstacles of actuality to achieve their fateful really like.

3. The chemistry of the supporting figures

There is no question that the supporting people introduced lifetime to the drama with their witty and loyal charms. Viewers will unquestionably be fascinated in seeing the endings of the stories bordering the North-vengers Ma Young Ae (Kim Jung Nan), Na Wol Suk (Kim Sunshine Young), Hyun Myung Quickly (Jang So Yeon), and Yang Alright Geum (Cha Chung Hwa) as very well as Jung Guy Bok (Kim Younger Min) and the soldiers of the fifth infantry Pyo Chi Su (Yang Kyung Received), Park Kwang Beom (Lee Shin Younger), Kim Ju Meok (Yoo Su Bin), and Geum Eun Dong (Tang Jun Sang).

The past episode will air on February 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

How do you feel “Crash Landing on You” will close?

