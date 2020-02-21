[three-issues-we-can-master-from-civil-rights-icon-john-lewis]

In December, Congressman John Lewis introduced that he was at the fourth phase of pancreatic most cancers.

In a alternatively speedy-moving entire world, the information cycle appeared to have a instant to spare to reconcile thoughts on a gentleman who has acquired his area amongst America’s pantheon of individuals who stroll the communicate of justice.

To say John Lewis has occur much is to understate the distance and threat on the highway he has traveled.

He was a near associate of Martin Luther King Jr., which invariably intended at various points in time, Lewis’ lifestyle was on the line.

From Selma to Washington, Lewis marched in the identify of forcing America to actualize its guarantee of respecting the equality and dignity of all of its persons. It requires the folks to force electrical power to pay attention.

Lewis is the previous residing speaker from that March on Washington. Right now that he turns 80, Face2FaceAfrica draws 3 classes for the present and long run generations from Lewis’ everyday living.