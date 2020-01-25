Three Japanese ministries and the patent office are testing ways to reduce the number of plastic bags in convenience stores

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Friday that it would launch a convenience store test by three government ministries and one agency next week to test ways to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The test will run for three weeks from Monday in METI, Treasury, Department of State and Japanese Patent Office stores.

The ministries and the patent office have created cards that customers can use to indicate in shops whether they need a bag.

The test examines which cards are most effective in reducing the use of plastic bags.

Customers can show the card issued by the Ministry of Finance if they don’t need a bag.

The convenience stores of METI, the State Department and the Patent Office, on the other hand, do not distribute plastic bags unless customers present a card that says they need one.

The State Department map says plastic bag regulations have been issued in over 60 countries.

The METI card contains a picture of plastic garbage from the sea to raise public awareness of pollution.

The card created by the patent office only says that the customer needs a bag.

A METI official predicted that the Treasury map would be the least effective in reducing plastic bag usage and METI usage.

As of July, retailers in Japan will have to charge plastic shopping bags to customers.

