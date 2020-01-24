Three Japanese ministries, patent office, to test ways of cutting the number of plastic bags offered by convenience stores

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday that it would launch an experiment in convenience stores by three government ministries and one agency next week to test ways to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The experiment will be conducted in METI, Ministry of Finance, State Department and Japanese Patent Office stores for three weeks starting Monday.

The ministries and the patent office have created their own cards that customers of the convenience store can use to prove whether they need a plastic bag.

The test examines which cards are most effective in reducing the number of plastic bags.

The card created by the Ministry of Finance says “No plastic bags”. Customers are asked to show the card at checkout only if they do not need a shopping bag.

The convenience stores of METI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Patent Office, on the other hand, generally do not sell plastic bags. Customers must therefore present cards if they need plastic bags.

The patent office’s card says: “Need plastic bags.”

The State Department map says plastic bag regulations have been issued in over 60 countries.

The METI card contains a picture of plastic garbage from the sea to raise public awareness of pollution.

A METI official predicted that the Treasury map would be the least effective using plastic bags, and the METI map would be the most effective.

As of July, retailers in Japan will have to charge plastic shopping bags to customers.

,