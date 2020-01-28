Three local restaurants closed by county due to health code violations

Three restaurants in County Kern were recently closed due to health code violations, according to county officials.

Greenfield Market at 9590 S. Union Ave. in Bakersfield has been closed since Friday after health inspectors from the Kern County public health service discovered that food had been prepared in an area that had sewage reflux. A sewer overflow was found in the food preparation area and the meat service sink. The inspectors also noted that there was no chief of food certificate.

El Paisano Restaurant

This Taft restaurant, located at 1006 6th Street, was closed by the ministry on Saturday after inspectors saw several rodents around the soft drink storage unit and a hookah display between the market and the restaurant.

Rat droppings were also observed in a cupboard under the soda fountain as well as in the dining room under the bread staged for delivery.

“The operator / employee has not demonstrated his decision-making skills,” says the inspection report. “The operator / employee did not recognize the health risk associated with rodent droppings and urine in a food establishment.”

The inspectors also observed food discovered in the walk-in refrigerator as well as food stored directly on the floor.

According to KCPH, food is supposed to be covered and stored at least six inches from the ground to avoid contamination.

The permit for the restaurant is currently suspended due to unsanitary conditions, the department said.

Fred’s grocery store

This Taft restaurant, located in the same area as El Paisano, was also closed on Saturday due to rodents and rat droppings in the area.

The inspectors also found a lack of paper towels in the toilets and that the hot water in the hand washing stations was also below the required levels. The license for this facility has also been suspended.